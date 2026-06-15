Greystone Appoints Nicholas M. Gesue as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, is pleased to announce that CRE finance veteran Nicholas M. Gesue has been named Chief Operating Officer. Based in New York, he reports directly to Steve Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Greystone.

Mr. Gesue oversees daily operations across Greystone’s lending, servicing, and asset management businesses and supports its continued growth. He brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling national CRE finance platforms and has deep expertise in all facets of Agency, FHA/HUD lending and underwriting, in addition to credit and complex transactions. Mr. Gesue most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of NewPoint Real Estate Capital, leading the 240-person firm through an operational transformation and $425 million sale to Franklin BSP Realty Trust in 2025. He was also Chief Executive Officer of ORIX Real Estate Capital (OREC) and held multiple senior executive roles at Lancaster Pollard throughout the course of nearly two decades at the firm, including Chief Executive Officer and Chief Credit Officer. Mr. Gesue also served as Senior Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer at Lument Capital after OREC’s merger with Hunt Real Estate Capital and rebranding.

“Nick has a proven track record of building on strong foundations to drive growth and performance, while keeping people and principles at the center,” said Steve Rosenberg. “Across every stage of his career, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to client responsiveness and accountability and is the right leader to help Greystone grow into our next chapter.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Greystone, a leading firm recognized for its commitment to client excellence and its high-caliber, dedicated professionals,” said Mr. Gesue. ““I’m focused on fundamentals that compound over time: investing in talent, strengthening our operating platform, and helping our teams deliver exceptional outcomes for clients.”

Mr. Gesue graduated from Denison University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, and holds his Series 24, 7 & 79 licenses. He is an FHA/HUD-approved MAP and LEAN underwriter, and a member of the National Investment Center (NIC) Focus Area Committee on Middle Market Seniors Housing.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

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Fran Del Valle

fran@influencecentral.com