Medicana Health Group Celebrates Two Major Recognitions in Capital Magazine’s CSR Research

Photo: A coastal bicycle tour was organized in Istanbul as a part of Medicana Health Group’s awareness initiative “Next Stop: Mammography” via FL Comms

ISTANBUL, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicana Health Group has achieved two important distinctions in Capital Magazine’s 21st Corporate Social Responsibility Research, conducted with the support of NIQ (NielsenIQ+GfK). For the first time, Medicana Health Group was recognized in two separate categories following evaluations by both the public and the business community.

Medicana’s breast cancer awareness initiative, “Next Stop: Mammography,” was listed among Türkiye’s 20 most successful corporate social responsibility projects in the business community assessment. In the public voting results, Medicana Health Group was also named among the top five companies in the Health category.

Launched during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, “Next Stop: Mammography” was designed to remind women that the path to early diagnosis passes through self-examination, regular physician check-ups and mammography. By carrying this message into daily life through public spaces, transportation routes, sports events, local partnerships and hospital-based education programs, the project turned a vital health message into a visible and accessible social awareness movement.

A Campaign That Reached People Across Cities and Daily Life

Throughout the campaign, Medicana Health Group brought breast cancer awareness to multiple cities and community touchpoints. In Sivas, bus stops were transformed into “pink stops” with the support of Sivas Municipality, while awareness sessions brought together working women and healthcare professionals. In Çeşme, the “Sağlığa Pembe Adımlar” (Pink Steps Towards Health) initiative was carried out with Çeşme Municipality and local stakeholders, including a public walk, balloon release and expert seminar. In Beylikdüzü, QR-coded awareness posters placed on municipal outdoor boards enabled the public to access educational videos prepared with Medicana physicians and municipal health representatives.

In İzmir, the campaign moved to the sea with İZDENİZ support: a breast cancer awareness talk was held on the historic Bergama Ferry for 200 women, while campaign visuals were displayed on ferry lines, at Alsancak Ferry Pier and at Fashion Prime Fair. In Çamlıca and Üsküdar, Medicana organized seminars on the Valide Sultan ship and a coastal bicycle tour under the message “Next Stop: Awareness.” In Bursa, Medicana partnered with Tofaş Sports Club, carrying the campaign to the metro, Odunluk Station and basketball courts with athletes, passengers and fans joining the awareness movement.

The campaign also expanded across Konya, Samsun, Kadıköy and Ankara, where Medicana hospitals organized hospital stands, employee seminars, corporate workplace sessions, screenings, outdoor displays and community information activities. In Sarajevo, Medicana Sarajevo Hospital supported Race for the Cure 2025 as a gold sponsor and placed awareness visuals at public transportation stops, extending the project’s impact beyond Türkiye.





Photo: Berk Bozkurt, Medicana Health Group Board Member via FL Comms

“We are proud that our ‘Next Stop: Mammography’ project has been recognized among Türkiye’s most successful corporate social responsibility projects in Capital Magazine’s CSR Research,” said Berk Bozkurt, Board Member at Medicana Health Group. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our Corporate Communications teams at headquarters and across our locations, as well as the strong support of our general managers and assistant general managers who helped increase the visibility and impact of the project. At Medicana Health Group, we will continue to develop initiatives that raise awareness, encourage preventive healthcare and create lasting social value.”

Medicana Health Group’s recognition among the top five companies in the Health category further reinforces its commitment to public health, preventive medicine and community well-being.

The Group extends its thanks to Capital Magazine, NIQ, its central and local Corporate Communications teams, hospital leadership and all stakeholders who contributed to the campaign’s success.

About Medicana Health Group

Founded in 1992, Medicana Health Group is one of Türkiye’s leading privately owned healthcare providers, operating 19 hospitals in Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serving more than 5 million patients annually, including a significant international patient base, Medicana delivers multidisciplinary care across a broad range of specialties with a strong focus on clinical excellence and patient-centered service. In addition to healthcare, the Group invests in education through Medicana Education Group and Fenerbahçe University. With approximately 15,000 employees, Medicana continues to expand its international footprint while advancing sustainability through renewable energy investments and supporting Turkish sports through long-term health sponsorships.

For media inquiries:

Ugur Alkapar – FL Communications

+905327011097

ugur@flpr.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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