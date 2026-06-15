Roadzen Subsidiary drivebuddyAI Granted Patent for Real-Time Lane Detection System; Demonstrates Technology at InCabin Detroit 2026

WILMINGTON, Del., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that its fleet safety subsidiary drivebuddyAI has been granted a patent for a Real-Time Automotive Lane Region of Interest (ROI) Detection System — a material advance in ADAS precision for commercial and passenger vehicles, and a foundational building block for next-generation autonomous driving architectures.

The invention addresses a persistent limitation in conventional lane detection: the inability to perform reliably across variable road conditions, lighting environments, and vehicle types. Key innovations include:

Automated Frame Validation — An AI evaluation module scores video frames across lane visibility, geometry, vehicle positioning, and lighting. Only high-confidence frames drive lane ROI computation, materially reducing false alerts.

— An AI evaluation module scores video frames across lane visibility, geometry, vehicle positioning, and lighting. Only high-confidence frames drive lane ROI computation, materially reducing false alerts. Vehicle-Specific ROI Adaptation — Parameters adjust dynamically by vehicle type: precision-focused for passenger cars, stability-weighted for trucks, passenger safety-prioritised for buses.

— Parameters adjust dynamically by vehicle type: precision-focused for passenger cars, stability-weighted for trucks, passenger safety-prioritised for buses. Dual-Camera Architecture — Road-facing and driver-facing cameras feed a unified AI pipeline, enabling simultaneous environmental and driver-state awareness.

— Road-facing and driver-facing cameras feed a unified AI pipeline, enabling simultaneous environmental and driver-state awareness. Level 2/3 Autonomy Compatibility — The system is architecturally compatible with Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous driving implementations, including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), lane-keep assist, and advanced path planning for complex traffic scenarios. The architecture is designed to scale toward higher autonomy levels as regulatory frameworks and vehicle platforms evolve.





Lane region of interest detection sits at the core of any credible autonomy stack. Reliable, real-time lane boundary intelligence is a prerequisite for AEB, lane-centering, and ultimately full path planning — the building blocks of Level 3 and beyond. drivebuddyAI's patented approach, validated against demanding real-world conditions rather than controlled datasets, is designed to perform where conventional systems fail: in poor lane marking environments, complex intersections, adverse weather, and high-density mixed traffic.

drivebuddyAI remains the only platform validated in India under AIS-184 and in Europe under EU GSR 2144 and Euro NCAP — dual regulatory credentials that position it as a compliance-ready partner for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers advancing their road safety and autonomy roadmaps globally.

The methodology is not built on simulation. drivebuddyAI's models have been trained and validated on some of the world's most complex and demanding driving conditions — spanning urban congestion, national highways, unmaintained rural roads, night driving, monsoon environments, and high-density mixed traffic involving trucks, two-wheelers, and pedestrians. This depth of exposure directly informs the system's reliability in the edge cases that matter most.

"India has some of the most complex and demanding driving conditions in the world. Building AI that performs reliably there means solving problems that most autonomy stacks haven't encountered yet. Every patent we file is grounded in real roads, real drivers, and real failure modes," said Nisarg Pandya, Founder & CEO, drivebuddyAI.

drivebuddyAI demonstrated its technology at InCabin USA 2026 in Detroit (June 9–11), one of the premier global forums for in-cabin and driver monitoring innovation. The company showcased pre-compliant driver and occupant monitoring systems aligned to EURO GSR and Euro NCAP 2026 protocols, including alcohol impairment detection — reinforcing its position as a compliance-ready partner for OEMs and Tier-1 automotive suppliers advancing both safety and autonomy programs.

"drivebuddyAI's continued innovation and commercial pace is remarkable. We are building a highly defensible technology portfolio — one grounded in proprietary, real-world AI capability that sits at the intersection of insurance and mobility. Accurate lane intelligence is foundational to safer fleets, better risk data, and the autonomy systems that will define the next generation of mobility," said Rohan Malhotra, Founder & CEO, Roadzen.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences.

Thousands of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia — from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents — use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world’s top AI innovators.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 300 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at www.roadzen.ai

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