SoftServe Cuts AI Agent Deployment from Months to Four Weeks

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, a digital engineering and technology services company, today released the SoftServe Agent Management Platform. It gives companies a controlled, ready-to-use environment to run AI agents — software programs that carry out tasks on their own — across their organization. The platform is built on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Amazon Web Services’ infrastructure to run AI agents at an organizational level.

Between 85% and 95% of AI projects never leave the testing phase. This is a waste of money, time, and resources. Companies lack controls, engineering standards, and repeatable processes to run AI agents in a live environment. Leaders call this gap “AI purgatory.”

Demand for a fix is urgent. Research from SoftServe and MIT Technology Review Insights found that 98% of companies expect AI agents to be running in live operations within two years. SoftServe’s agentic platform closes that gap.

The SoftServe Agent Management Platform gives engineering teams a single environment to deploy and manage AI agents across their AWS (Amazon Web Services) accounts. Teams no longer need to build security controls, monitoring, and setup processes from scratch for every new use case. SoftServe used the platform to deploy a working AI agent for a leading advertising technology company in under three days. Projects that previously required months of custom engineering are now ready for live deployment in four weeks.

For leaders responsible for AI budgets and operational risk, the platform delivers:

Faster results: agent deployment drops from months to four weeks, and demonstrated business value in less than three days

agent deployment drops from months to four weeks, and demonstrated business value in less than three days Lower delay costs: a repeatable deployment process reduces rework and idle spend

a repeatable deployment process reduces rework and idle spend Reduced operational risk: built-in monitoring, records of agent actions, and automatic rule enforcement

built-in monitoring, records of agent actions, and automatic rule enforcement Predictable AI spend: clear visibility into what each agent does, which tools it uses, and what it costs





“Every client we have worked with hits the same wall — they could build an AI agent but had no way to audit what it did or stop it if something went wrong. That is what the agentic platform solves,” said Alex Chubay, Chief Technology and Delivery Officer, SoftServe. “As one of the first AWS partners to use Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, we designed the SoftServe Agent Management Platform with the same high-quality and security features you'd expect from a major platform and ensured data safety was a priority from the start, not a fix for later problems.”

The platform provides ready-made templates and modular building blocks that standardize how teams build, deploy, and control AI agents. Teams move faster because they are not recreating the same controls for every new project.

To learn more about SoftServe Agent Management Platform and how SoftServe helps companies run AI agents in live operations, visit our website.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital engineering and technology services company specializing in AI, data, and cloud solutions. We expand the horizon of new technologies to solve today's complex business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes for our clients. Our boundless curiosity drives us to explore and reimagine the art of the possible. Clients confidently rely on SoftServe to architect and execute mature and innovative capabilities, such as digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud, and AI/ML.

Our global reputation is gained from more than 30 years of experience delivering superior digital solutions at exceptional speed by top-tier engineering talent to enterprise industries, including high tech, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, energy, and manufacturing. Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter) pages for more information.