Lone Star PACE Named Administrator of Deaf Smith County’s New C-PACE Program

HEREFORD, Texas, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Star PACE, a leader of the Texas PACE program, is proud to announce it has been selected as administrator of Deaf Smith County’s newly established Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program.

Deaf Smith County Commissioners Court approved the creation of the county’s inaugural C-PACE program and named Lone Star PACE as administrator during its June 9 meeting. The move will give commercial property owners and developers access to a powerful financing tool that supports energy efficiency, water conservation and renewable energy improvements.

Lone Star PACE President Lee McCormick said: “We are honored to partner with Deaf Smith County to launch its first C-PACE program. Access to affordable, long-term capital is critical to attracting investment and supporting economic growth in communities across Texas. C-PACE provides property owners with a flexible financing solution that can help projects move forward, strengthen building performance and create lasting value for the county.”

C-PACE is an economic development tool that enables commercial property owners to finance qualifying improvements through a voluntary property assessment. The program can fund up to 35% of a project's capital stack and may be used for new construction, redevelopment and retrofit projects. Eligible improvements include high-efficiency HVAC systems, building envelope enhancements, water conservation measures, renewable energy systems and other resiliency upgrades.

By adopting C-PACE, Deaf Smith County joins a growing number of Texas jurisdictions leveraging private capital to encourage investment in commercial real estate while improving the efficiency and sustainability of local building stock.

Deaf Smith County Judge D.J. Wagner said: “Deaf Smith County is committed to creating opportunities for investment and economic growth. Establishing a C-PACE program gives developers and property owners another tool to make projects financially feasible while encouraging efficient use of energy and water resources. We are pleased to bring this program to our community and look forward to seeing the benefits it can deliver.”

The addition of Deaf Smith County expands Lone Star PACE’s footprint to 30 cities and counties across Texas. Through partnerships with local governments, property owners and capital providers, Lone Star PACE has helped facilitate hundreds of millions of dollars in C-PACE projects throughout the state.

About Lone Star PACE

Lone Star PACE serves as a program administrator for the Texas PACE program. We help local governments, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce and trade associations promote economic development and resource conservation by facilitating Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) projects alongside property owners, capital providers, contractors and other stakeholders. Our goal is to promote sustainability as well as increased property values while positively impacting cash flow and utility savings. For more information, visit www.LoneStarPACE.com.

Media Contact



Olivia Lueckemeyer

Director of Marketing & Media Relations, Lone Star PACE

Olivia@LoneStarPACE.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e34439cf-f956-4e41-be35-f3f198897ade