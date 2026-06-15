Trenez and MakeInfinite Labs Partner to Modernize Enterprise Systems with Real-Time Data Infrastructure





MakeInfinite Labs brings enterprises the same AI and Azure data engineering capabilities behind Space and Time, an M12-backed data platform

GILBERT, Ariz., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trenez , a leading Oracle business partner with decades of experience serving the homebuilding, land development, real estate management, projects and service, and financials industries, today announced a strategic partnership with MakeInfinite Labs , the research and development firm that builds verifiable data infrastructure for some of the most demanding data environments in the world.

Enterprises modernizing decades-old systems struggle to store, trust and move data in real time across platforms that were never built to work together. Closing that gap requires two things most firms can't offer together: data and AI engineering built to perform under real load, and people with deep expertise of the systems it has to connect to. The partnership between Trenez and MakeInfinite Labs brings both.

MakeInfinite Labs brings engineering credentials earned at the frontier of data and AI infrastructure. The firm originally developed Space and Time , the verifiable data platform backed by M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund . The team also invented Proof of SQL, a patented method for cryptographically verifying data, now integrated in Google BigQuery and powering verifiable data across institutional finance and AI. In 2025, MakeInfinite Labs integrated Space and Time's blockchain data with Microsoft Fabric , putting trusted, real-time data directly inside the Azure ecosystem. The same team and the same standard of engineering sit behind the Azure delivery in this partnership.

Under the partnership, Trenez will provide overall engagement leadership and accountability, enterprise and integration architecture ownership, industry expertise and domain translation, Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne alignment, downstream business integration, program governance, roadmap alignment, and client enablement.

"Enterprise modernization is no longer just a technical initiative," said Chad Holewinski, CEO of Trenez. "Our clients need partners who understand their business, their ecosystem, their data, and the cloud platforms that will support their future growth. With MakeInfinite Labs, we are bringing our clients engineering of a caliber that most enterprises rarely get access to, applied directly to their modernization roadmap."

The two firms will operate as strategic partners under a single delivery model. Trenez leads engagement strategy, enterprise and integration architecture, downstream business integration, program governance, and client enablement. MakeInfinite Labs delivers Azure Integration Services implementation, Data Hub architecture, ETL and ELT engineering, real-time data pipelines, API infrastructure and Azure API Management, DevOps automation, observability, performance optimization, and Azure cost optimization.

"Enterprise modernization succeeds when the right expertise comes together under accountable teams," said Nate Holiday, CEO of MakeInfinite Labs. "Pairing our world-class data engineering team with Trenez's industry depth lets us modernize clients' data infrastructure as one effort, with no gaps between the architecture and the systems it has to serve."

About Trenez

Trenez is a leading Oracle business partner with decades of experience helping clients modernize, optimize, and extend Oracle EnterpriseOne and related enterprise systems. The firm serves clients across homebuilding, land development, real estate management, projects and services, and financials industries, bringing deep industry knowledge, enterprise architecture experience, and practical delivery leadership to complex transformation initiatives.

For more information, visit www.trenez.com | LinkedIn

About MakeInfinite Labs

MakeInfinite Labs is a frontier protocol research lab contributing to some of the most prominent protocols and ecosystems, including the creation of Space and Time. MakeInfinite Labs raised $50 million from Microsoft’s M12 Ventures and other leading investors to build the infrastructure that enables developers and creators to build data-driven applications, tokenize and monetize and win in the AI economy.

For more information, visit: Website | X | LinkedIn

Contact

Catherine Daly

marketing@makeinfinite.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3716208-c451-4e1a-a7c2-be4cb14ecede