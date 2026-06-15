4-H Survey: Young People Recognize AI Skills are Essential for Future Careers, Many Feel Unprepared

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence reshapes the future of work, young people are already adjusting their career plans. A new national survey from 4-H shows that 41% of youth have changed the jobs they want because of AI. At the same time, many do not feel prepared with the skills they need to succeed in an AI-driven workforce.

61% believe AI will reduce the number of job opportunities in many fields

48% feel prepared to use AI tools in their future careers

40% say AI skills will be a requirement or important factor in the jobs they pursue

29% say they are not getting enough guidance from adults on AI

26% say it won’t change the number of jobs but will reshape what work looks like across industries

These findings reveal a widening gap between AI’s growing importance and young people’s readiness for a workforce being reshaped by it. To better understand this divide, National 4-H Council partnered with Hart Research to survey 1,111 teens ages 13–18 nationwide from Feb. 10–27, 2026. The survey examines how youth use AI, how it influences their career interests, and how prepared they feel for an AI-driven future.

Youth are Cautiously Optimistic about AI’s Role in their Future

Respondents express a mix of excitement and concern about artificial intelligence — recognizing its potential to strengthen learning and future careers, while remaining wary of its risks. Overall, 43% of teens say they feel equally excited and concerned about AI, while 37% say they are more concerned than excited.

They believe AI could help them learn and grow, but it also brings risks. Here’s how they see it:

Job growth: AI can help them find new job paths and opportunities

AI can help them find new job paths and opportunities Working faster: AI can save time and help them learn and do better work

AI can save time and help them learn and do better work Job loss: Some worry AI may take jobs away or increase their competition

Some worry AI may take jobs away or increase their competition Skills and creativity: Some worry it could limit original ideas and long-term career stability

These findings reflect a generation that is actively weighing AI’s benefits alongside its risks as they prepare for the future of work.

Many also point to specific benefits and concerns shaping how they engage with AI. Teens say it helps them work more efficiently and offers access to information. They also expect it to improve their learning and future career opportunities.

“I’ve been using AI to build tools that support youth mental health, combining my interests in psychology and computer science,” said Winston Fan, a 4-H’er from Iowa. “It helps me test ideas, learn faster, and create solutions that can actually make a difference. That experience has changed how I think about what I can do in the future.”

At the same time, they raise concerns about misinformation, privacy, and the environmental impact of the systems required to power these technologies; including energy use and data centers.

47% believe AI could spread false information

48% say it could access personal data

These perspectives show that youth are thinking beyond individual use, considering how AI is connected to broader systems — including its impact on communities, industries like agriculture, and the balance between technological growth and local resources.

Employers Signal AI Skills as Essential for Future Talent

Demand for AI skills is accelerating across the workforce, especially in entry-level jobs. Employers are rapidly increasing their demand for AI skills, in addition to life skills like critical thinking, adaptability, and leadership.

According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), more than one in three entry-level jobs now require AI-related skills — nearly triple since fall 2025. About 60% of employers already assign AI-related tasks to interns and early-career hires. This shift signals that AI proficiency is quickly becoming a core expectation.

“AI is transforming how work gets done across industries, including agriculture, and creating new opportunities for innovation and problem-solving,” said Michael Lavin, founder and managing partner of Germin8 Ventures and National 4-H Council board trustee. “Employers are looking for individuals who can think critically, adapt quickly, and apply technology in meaningful ways. Additionally, skills like coordination and teamwork are increasingly important differentiators. Experiences that connect youth to real-world challenges help build the skills that matter most for the future workforce.”

4-H Beyond Ready Prepares Young People for the Future

As demand for AI skills continues to grow, young people want more opportunities to build both technical and workplace-ready skills. While fewer than half feel prepared to use AI in their future work, youth consistently point to hands-on learning, real-world application, and mentorship as the most effective ways to build confidence. They also recognize that success in an AI-driven world will require more than technical knowledge alone, with many saying critical thinking, communication, adaptability and problem-solving are essential skills, too.

Through 4-H’s Beyond Ready initiative, young people gain exposure to the work and life skills that matter most in an AI-driven workforce, including:

• Using AI for problem-solving, research, and real-world decision-making;

• Understanding data, technology systems, and how AI is applied across industries like agriculture;

• Building critical thinking and digital literacy skills to evaluate information and use AI responsibly; and,

• Exploring technology through hands-on programs such as 4-H STEM, agriculture innovation projects, and career exploration pathways.

“We are here to educate youth about work and life skills, including digital literacy. Right now, AI is at the forefront. It’s no longer a future skill; it’s a current expectation. Our job is to provide them with the skills and support to integrate AI into the work they are already doing,” said Dr. Mark Light, North Carolina A&T STEM Specialist. “You can still build critical thinking, ethical judgement and responsible use through using the platforms, so it enhances the work they are already doing.”

Research from Tufts University shows that 4-H youth are more likely to build these workforce-ready skills and feel confident about their careers, positioning them to lead in industries being reshaped by technology.

AI is Transforming Agriculture

One of those industries is agriculture. AI is accelerating innovation across agriculture, where new technologies are transforming how food is produced, managed, and distributed. Teens are already looking to these emerging pathways and the opportunities they create across global food systems.

• 18% are more interested in careers in agriculture that mix AI

• Among 4-H’ers, that number rises to 30%, signaling stronger engagement in ag- and AI-related pathways

ABOUT 4-H:

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs reach nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through the Beyond Ready national initiative, 4-H aims to increase that number to ten million youth annually by 2030. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4-H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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