E.F. Hutton & Co. Appoints Healthcare Investment Banking Veteran and Former Public Company CEO Bryan Kobel as Managing Director

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.F. Hutton & Co. (“E.F. Hutton”), an investment banking and financial advisory firm headquartered in New York City, today announced the appointment of Bryan Kobel as Managing Director. Mr. Kobel’s appointment further strengthens E.F. Hutton’s healthcare investment banking platform and expands the firm’s ability to advise life sciences and growth-stage companies on capital markets and strategic transactions.

Mr. Kobel rejoins E.F. Hutton where he previously served as Managing Director, leading the firm’s healthcare investment banking practice.

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton, commented, “Bryan brings a rare combination of healthcare capital markets experience and first-hand public company operating leadership. Having advised growth companies and led a biotechnology company through the public markets, he understands the strategic, financing and execution challenges facing healthcare issuers today. We are pleased to welcome Bryan to E.F. Hutton as we continue expanding our investment banking platform and delivering high-quality execution for our clients.”

Mr. Kobel added, “E.F. Hutton has built a powerful platform for growth companies seeking access to the public markets. I am excited to rejoin the firm and help expand its healthcare investment banking practice by delivering strategic guidance, capital markets expertise and execution support to companies across the life sciences sector.”

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is an investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, providing comprehensive advisory and financing solutions to a diverse range of clients including corporates, sponsors, and public-private partnerships. With a global footprint, we offer end-to-end investment banking services encompassing capital markets, PIPEs, private placements, M&A advisory, and strategic financing. The leadership team at E.F. Hutton & Co. has a proven track record of delivering unwavering strategic advice to clients across the U.S., Asia, Europe, the UAE, and Latin America.

Contact Information