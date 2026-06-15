New Jersey Students Use Music to Deliver Impaired Driving Prevention Message Through Your Song! Your Voice! Contest

Millburn, NJ, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey high school students used their voices, creativity and original music this year to help deliver a lifesaving prevention message about the dangers of impaired driving through the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s 22nd Annual Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey competition.

The statewide music contest, sponsored by the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety (HTS), the New Jersey Broadcasters Association and 95.9 WRAT, invited students to create original songs promoting substance use prevention and healthy decision-making. In partnership with HTS, this year’s competition focused specifically on preventing driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Impaired driving prevention was strengthened by the students who shared their voices, creativity and personal commitment through this year’s Shout Down Drugs New Jersey program,” said Michael J. Rizol Jr., Director of HTS. “Their efforts helped reach their peers in a powerful and authentic way, and we were proud to support this important program that empowers students to make safe choices and encourages others to do the same.”

This year’s grand prize winner, Chloé Cheng of Princeton Junction, a junior at The Peddie School, earned a $5,000 music contract with PDFNJ for her original song, Sober. The winning song was announced during the virtual Prevention Concert hosted by Jimmy Steal, WRAT’s Creative Services Director and PM Drive Host.

Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ, said the contest gives students a meaningful way to speak directly to their peers about prevention and the real-life consequences of impaired driving.

“Young people have a powerful ability to reach one another in ways that adults often cannot,” Valente said. “Through this year’s Shout Down Drugs New Jersey program, students used music to start an important conversation about substance use, impaired driving and the choices that can protect lives.”

Rizol also thanked the students who participated in the statewide contest.

“We thank every student who participated for the hard work they put into their songs and for helping deliver a message that can save lives: never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and never get in a vehicle with someone who is impaired,” Rizol said.

Chloé’s song explores the journey from addiction to recovery and the personal strength required to choose a healthier path. She said she wanted the song to acknowledge the difficulty of maintaining sobriety while also warning teens about the risks of alcohol and drug use.

“Without oversimplifying the various challenges associated with maintaining sobriety, I wanted to highlight the need for discipline and belief in oneself to do just that,” Chloé said. “Additionally, by touching upon the unhealthy, unhappy reality of life with drugs and alcohol abuse, I hoped that the song would warn teens against exploring those substances.”

Winners were selected based on a combination of public online voting and judges’ scores.

To listen to Chloé’s winning song and all finalist performances, visit shoutdowndrugs.com/contestants.

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Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 232 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.