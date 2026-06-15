BingX Launches $1 Million Stock Trading Carnival, Expanding Access to Global Stock Markets

PANAMA CITY, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX , a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the launch of its Stock Trading Carnival campaign , featuring a total new prize pool of more than $1 million. The campaign marks another step in BingX's broader multi-asset expansion strategy, reinforcing its vision of connecting users to opportunities across both digital assets and traditional financial markets through a single trading platform.

As the third edition of BingX's Global Capital Gala series, this stock-themed campaign will run from June 15 to July 4, 2026. Traders can share the $1 million prize pool by inviting friends to trade stocks, participating in trading activities, with additional rewards available for first-time stock traders on BingX. Users can access popular and trending names such as NVIDIA (NVDA), Micron (MU), Samsung, and SK Hynix, while benefiting from several key advantages:

24/7 Trading for Popular Stocks: Users can seize market opportunities beyond traditional market hours through extended access to selected stock products.

Users can seize market opportunities beyond traditional market hours through extended access to selected stock products. Broad Selection of Trending Global Stocks: BingX continuously expands its stock offerings to include some of the world's most sought-after companies and emerging market favorites.

BingX continuously expands its stock offerings to include some of the world's most sought-after companies and emerging market favorites. Deep Liquidity Across Global Markets: With peak daily TradFi trading volume exceeding $2 billion, BingX enables efficient execution across a diverse range of global equities.

With peak daily TradFi trading volume exceeding $2 billion, BingX enables efficient execution across a diverse range of global equities. Ongoing Market Engagement: Through monthly Global Capital Gala trading events, BingX users are able to explore different asset classes while benefiting from exclusive rewards.





"Stock trading represents a key pillar of our multi-asset strategy and reflects growing demand from users seeking broader exposure beyond crypto," said Pablo Monti, spokesperson of BingX. "Through BingX TradFi, we're making it easier for traders to access global markets from a single platform while maintaining the flexibility, accessibility, and user experience they expect from BingX."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bingx.com

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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