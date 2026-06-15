Meet France Biotech and the French delegation

at BIO International Convention 2026 – French Pavilion #3325.



France Biotech to Showcase the Strength and Global Momentum of French HealthTech at BIO International Convention 2026

in San Diego

As part of its presence at BIO International Convention 2026, France Biotech will participate in two dedicated sessions highlighting the international development of French HealthTech companies and the strengths of the French innovation ecosystem:

France Biotech on the Global Innovation Hub : a presentation showcasing the strengths of the French HealthTech ecosystem and France’s growing role as a leading hub for biotech innovation, investment and international development. Tuesday, June 23, 2026 – 11:45 AM to 12:00 PM.

France Biotech Panel – “International Expansion: Decoding French Biotech Dynamics & Best Practices”: a panel discussion bringing together biotech leaders and international experts to share insights on global expansion strategies, partnerships and market access. Wednesday, June 24, 2026 – 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Paris, June 15th, 2026 – France Biotech, the French association representing health innovation entrepreneurs, will attend the BIO International Convention 2026, taking place in San Diego from June 22nd to 25th, alongside a delegation of leading French biotech companies reflecting the diversity, scientific excellence and growing international ambition of the French ecosystem.

A mature and innovation-driven HealthTech ecosystem

Located at the French Pavilion – Booth #3325, France Biotech will highlight the strength of a mature and innovation-driven ecosystem that today gathers more than 2,700 HealthTech companies across biotech, medtech, digital health and TechBio. France has become one of Europe’s leading innovation hubs, ranking second in Europe in amounts raised in capital in 2025 and first in number of transactions.

According to the Panorama France HealthTech 2026 published by France Biotech in collaboration with EY, Euronext, Bpifrance and Banque Populaire, the French HealthTech sector continues to demonstrate strong resilience and international momentum despite a more demanding financing and regulatory environment. The ecosystem represents around 80,000 direct jobs, whilst 74% of companies target international markets from early stages of development.

R&D remains a core pillar of the French HealthTech model, with nearly 40% of the workforce dedicated to research and clinical development activities and 75% of biotech spending is dedicated to R&D. Top 3 areas of research are oncology, neurology, and infectious diseases. The report also highlights the growing adoption of generative AI across the industry, now used by nearly two-thirds of French HealthTech companies, particularly among TechBio and digital health players.

French HealthTech companies increasingly global from day one

The international expansion of French HealthTech companies continues to accelerate, with the United States remaining the leading destination outside France for biotech companies. Almost half of biotech and medtech companies aged 10 years or more have subsidiaries abroad. In a more selective global financing environment, France maintained a strong position in Europe in 2025, with French HealthTech companies raising €2.3 billion, including more than €1 billion in venture capital up 15% compared to the previous year.

“French HealthTech companies are global from day one. BIO International Convention represents a key opportunity to strengthen international collaborations, foster strategic partnerships and showcase the scientific excellence and innovation capacity of the French ecosystem to global investors, pharmaceutical companies and media,” said Chloé Evans, Deputy General Director and Head of International Relations at France Biotech.





As part of its presence at BIO 2026, France Biotech will take part in two dedicated sessions highlighting the strength and international ambition of the French HealthTech ecosystem:

-France Biotech on the Global Innovation Hub - Tuesday June 23rd, 2026, 11.45 AM to 12.00 PM

As part of BIO’s Global Innovation Hub program, France Biotech will present the key strengths of the French HealthTech ecosystem, highlighting France’s leadership in biotechnology, medical innovation, TechBio and digital health. The session will showcase the country’s scientific excellence, dynamic entrepreneurial landscape, growing investment momentum and strong public-private partnerships that make France one of Europe’s leading health innovation hubs.

-France Biotech panel: “International Expansion: decoding French biotech dynamics & best practices”- Wednesday June 24, 2026 – 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Speakers include:

Célia Belline , CEO, Cilcare

, CEO, Cilcare Chloé Evans , Deputy General Director & Head of International Relations, France Biotech

, Deputy General Director & Head of International Relations, France Biotech Pierre-Emmanuel Gerard, CEO, Biomunex Pharmaceuticals

CEO, Biomunex Pharmaceuticals Maximilien Levesque, CEO, AQEMIA

CEO, AQEMIA Patrick Tricoli, Foreign Trade Advisors of France, Boston

The French delegation attending BIO 2026 includes innovative companies across multiple life sciences sectors, including:



Biotech

Biotech

Techbio CRO / CDMO / Research Services and IP / Innovation Strategy

Biocodex

Biomunex

Brenus Pharma

Cilcare

Curlim

Dolinnov

Enterome









Exeliom Biosciences HemerionTherapeutics

Igyxos

Lys Therapeutics

Nicox

Oncovita









Algenscribe SAS

Aqemia

MAbSilico

Netri

Theremia

WhiteLab Genomics





Établissement Français du Sang (EFS)

Eurofins Optimed



ICOSA





For more information on the Panorama France HealthTech 2026 : https://www.calameo.com/read/00659705280ad6820dd7b

Press meetings opportunities during BIO 2026

Media representatives interested in meeting members of the French delegation during BIO International Convention 2026 are invited to contact the France Biotech press office. France Biotech and FP2COM can facilitate interview opportunities, press meetings and introductions with participating French HealthTech companies throughout the event.

Press contact :

Florence PORTEJOIE, FP2COM, fportejoie@fp2com.fr , 33 6 07 76 82 83.

About France Biotech

France Biotech was founded in 1997 as an independent association, uniting the country’s leading innovative health companies and their expert partners. As a key facilitator of the health innovation ecosystem and a privileged point-of-contact for public authorities in France and Europe, France Biotech helps address the major challenges facing the HealthTech sector (including company financing, innovation taxation, regulatory and market access issues, etc.). Its committees and working groups strive to identify viable solutions to create the necessary conditions for a competitive and attractive industry. Its objective is to support HealthTech startups and SMEs in becoming successful international companies capable of designing and developing innovative products and solutions rapidly and ultimately making them accessible to patients. http://www.france-biotech.fr

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