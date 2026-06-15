Minuteman Press Franchise Owners Justin & Christy Phillips Join President’s Club, Talk 11 Years in Business in Bradenton, FL

BRADENTON, Fla., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justin and Christy Phillips are the owners of Minuteman Press in Bradenton, FL since May of 2015. Nearly eleven years to the day they first went into business together, Justin and Christy celebrated their induction into the Minuteman Press International President’s Club for achieving over $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2025.





In the following interview, Justin and Christy share their passion for printing and serving their community, why Minuteman Press was the right fit for them, how they achieved President’s Club status, and what this milestone means to them.

Congrats on joining the President’s Club! What does this mean to you?

“We have a tremendous sense of pride in reaching the President’s Club. After 11 years of owning and operating Minuteman Press in Bradenton FL, I can say we have learned many lessons and have had the privilege of serving thousands of customers. We have made a positive difference in our community. Our simple goal has always been to serve people exceptionally well and help them succeed.”

What are your top keys to your sales growth and success?

“Our biggest success factor has been acting on two of the most important values we believe in:

First, you build the team. Then, the team builds the business. With a great team in place, you can deliver what you promise and give customers the best products and services. We truly care about our team and consider them like family. We believe this should be every owner’s priority because when you take good care of your team, they take good care of you.





With a great team in place, you can deliver what you promise and give customers the best products and services. We truly care about our team and consider them like family. We believe this should be every owner’s priority because when you take good care of your team, they take good care of you. The second value is to serve our customers better than anyone else and never say no. Our goal has always been to help our customers save time and make wise decisions about their design and print-related needs. These two values are the foundation of our success.”



“We have aways worked to maximize the multiple revenue streams that the Minuteman Press franchise offers. In the early years, investing in mailing equipment, AccuZip software, and learning the mailing business played a large role in our early growth. We also worked hard to truly understand all the franchise trade partners and their capabilities, which allowed us to always have solutions for our customers. Investing in ASI, using FLEX-integrated promotional product tools, and investing in apparel capabilities took us another step forward. All the while, we maintained growth in our core digital printing capabilities. Being able to not say no to your customers is key. If you want to grow, invest in the tools the franchise offers.” –Justin Phillips

How do you market your business?

“We have invested in the Internet Marketing Program from day one. By investing in the program, we have the tools to reach customers. Using automated emails to ask for Google Reviews has made a positive difference too. I cannot tell you how many times customers have told us they found us online and comment on our reliability and customer service 5-star review ratings. It makes a big difference because customers are looking for someone they can trust.

We also joined our local Chamber of Commerce, which is one of the best in the country. With over 2,000 members we did not have to go far to build relationships in the community. We worked to ensure our presence was everywhere in the Chamber. However, the best marketing we have received is the positive word of mouth from our customers to people they know. Every week someone tells us they are referred to by another person they know. There is no better feeling than when people tell their friends and family to about you.”

What are your high-demand products/services and key growth areas?

“On the digital print side, mailings have been the largest growth area. Over 10 % of our balance of sales is for mailings and it is some of the most profitable work we do. Once you learn the business and help your customers succeed with mailings, look out for growth.

Next is books, flyers, rack cards, and brochures. Print is not dead by any means! Growth in signs and banners is a high-demand product too. Having a trade partnership in Signs365 and 4over is terrific. Bringing apparel in-house is our next big emerging market. Truthfully, we did not even have to market it that much, just putting it on a display with some samples and handing out some apparel catalogs brought the brand awareness to our customers.”

What was your background before Minuteman Press?

“Minuteman Press was a great fit for us. Justin Sr. worked in retail operations management for 23 years. Christy has a degree in Graphic Design and Justin Jr. worked in retail operations and skilled trades before joining us in 2023. While roles and responsibilities are different in today’s business we have years of experience and franchise support to be successful. We chose Minuteman Press because they are the best of the best. The advantages of having such a great franchise partner are so valuable to us. We have received tremendous support, education and encouragement over the years from Minuteman Press.”

What has the training and support from Minuteman Press been like for you over the years?

“The training and support we receive from Larry Trimble, Zach Iannazzo, and MPIHQ has been outstanding. We invested in a franchise for a reason. The incredible work the MPIHQ team does for equipment education & support; emerging technologies & programs; the many enhancements to FLEX; and all the wonderful website enhancements show the dedication to excellence that Minuteman Press stands for.”

How would you best describe your community?

“We have a very robust business community with thousands of businesses and close to half a million residents. Our local Chamber of Commerce has given us a wonderful platform to get engaged in our community. We support numerous networking events throughout the year, and we always act as print sponsors for major events to create as much presence as we can in our community. We have served as ambassadors to new members. We sponsor monthly networking luncheons and attend a leadership retreat with community leaders each year. Justin Sr. is the 2026 Chairman of the Board and has spent several years supporting legislative and advocacy work for the community too. We serve and support a program called Manatee Young Professionals, which gets our young professional team members engaged while providing personal development. Minuteman Press in Bradenton was awarded the Manatee Young Professionals Employer Award for outstanding engagement in 2025.”

What are the rewards of owning your business?

“The professional rewards are endless. Everyone loves a reliable and friendly design and print professional that is passionate about what they do and who they serve. I also appreciate that you can run your business and have a great personal life that balances faith, family, friends, and life outside of printing. The truth is that we are truly in the people business, and it just so happens that we sell graphic design and printing services.”

What advice do you have for others?

“Work hard. Work smart. Don’t overwork yourself. Help your customers save time and make wise decisions in their design & print related needs. We take the time to educate customers on their projects, which is greatly appreciated. Also, respond to customer quotes and questions they may have the same day or next. Use the Work in Progress Board to ensure you meet deadlines consistently. Do what you say and follow through on your commitments. Communicate extremely well and always show your customers how much you enjoy and appreciate serving them. While many customers need graphic design help and quick turnarounds, when you exceed their expectations you will see your business flourish. The sense of pride you receive for a job well done is worth all the hard work.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Bradenton, FL, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/fl/bradenton/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c7a0067-8a11-415a-ba39-18314101495d