Yulu Public Relations Named PR Agency of Record for Intrepid Travel to Amplify Purpose-Led Tourism

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Yulu Public Relations (Yulu) – a leading North American B Corp-certified impact communications agency, has been appointed as the Canadian Agency of Record (AOR) for Intrepid Travel, the world leader in responsible travel. This strategic partnership comes at a defining chapter for Intrepid as the organization scales its commitments to Indigenous-led tourism and responsible travel in Canada.

The appointment follows Intrepid’s recent commitments to deepening community impact across Canada and the United States. By selecting Yulu, Intrepid signals a dedication to values-aligned partnerships that prioritize stakeholder and rightsholder-centred narratives.

Yulu’s expertise in community-led public relations, backed by 15 years of helping global brands scale visibility and brand affinity, provides a critical strategic layer in Intrepid’s broader mission to ensure travel serves as a driver of meaningful industry-wide transformation.

The two organizations previously collaborated on the successful #VacationDoneRight influencer campaign, which utilized creator-led storytelling to highlight non-extractive tourism. The transition to a full AOR relationship marks an evolution toward a sustained, impact-first communications strategy.

"After our initial collaboration with Yulu, it was clear that their team felt like a natural extension of our own," says Christian Wolters, President of Canada at Intrepid Travel . "There’s such strong alignment in our values and our approach to storytelling. With our head office in Toronto, working with Yulu also expands our reach with a foothold in Vancouver and gives us trusted support as we continue growing with intention. We’re excited for how this will elevate our work and deepen the impact that we can have in Canada.”

The selection of Yulu comes as Intrepid deepens its commitment to Indigenous-led tourism in Canada. As Intrepid strives to include Indigenous-led experiences in 100% of its Canadian itineraries, Yulu will serve as a key partner in supporting credible, culturally aware storytelling around Indigenous-led tourism, community impact and environmental responsibility within the travel sector.

"We are proud to add Intrepid to our portfolio of system-shifting clients," says Melissa Orozco, Founder and CEO of Yulu. "At Yulu, our impact mandate and our B Corp values result in us turning away more business than we take on – it is a rigorous vetting process. But Intrepid is an organization where we have witnessed first-hand the deep values alignment of our teams. Yulu’s mission is to build reputations that advance outcomes, not just headlines – we are seeking out the industry-shapers who are ready to dismantle the status quo and lead with systemic purpose, and Intrepid is a glowing example of this."

Orozco continues, "Now, joining forces with them as their PR AOR for Canada, we’re ready to take the road less travelled together. Intrepid wants to change the way people travel and experience the world, and we are thrilled to be part of this impact mission with them."

As AOR, Yulu will oversee media relations, executive thought leadership, and strategic storytelling for Intrepid’s Canadian mandate, with a particular focus on elevating Canada’s awareness of small group adventure travel.

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About Yulu Public Relations

Yulu Public Relations is an award-winning North American impact communications agency and certified B Corp. Founded in 2011 with the mission to lead with impact, Yulu specializes in strategic PR, media relations, and impact programming for organizations that are shaping markets and building public trust. Operating across Canada and the United States for 15 years, Yulu has produced impactful work for global brands such as Audible, The Body Shop, GoFundMe, UNICEF, WWF, B Lab US & Canada, ALDO, Red Bull, Traditional Medicinals, and Greyston Bakery. Yulu also founded the Impact Communications Institute – a global collective of 1,200+ members established in partnership with leaders from Ben & Jerry’s, KIND Snacks, and Sustainable Brands to advance the practice of purpose-driven storytelling. Learn more about Yulu PR at www.yulupr.com .