Pharmacy Times® releases 2026 OTC Guide® Featuring Brands Most Recommended by Pharmacists Nationwide

CRANBURY, NJ, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacy Times®, the leading multimedia resource for pharmacy professionals, has released its 2026 OTC Guide®, the most comprehensive and trusted directory of pharmacist-recommended OTC health products in the United States.

Now in its 30th year, the OTC Guide highlights the top pharmacist-recommended brands across 145 product categories, including cough and cold remedies, pain relief, pediatric care, vitamins, skin care and more. The results are based on a national survey of 1,700 pharmacists conducted by Healthcare Research & Analytics (HRA®), a consultative health care market research firm.

"The 2026 OTC Guide marks an important milestone, the 30th edition of a resource built directly on the recommendations of practicing pharmacists," said Gil Hernandez, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at MJH Life Sciences®, parent company of Pharmacy Times. "As consumers take a more active role in their health and wellness, they increasingly turn to pharmacists, who are often the most accessible healthcare professionals in their communities for safe and effective self-care guidance. For 30 years, this Guide has translated that frontline expertise into a tool consumers can trust to make informed decisions."

The significance of OTC products in American health care cannot be overstated. According to the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, over 80% of U.S. adults use OTC medicines first for common ailments, and they make more than 2.9 billion trips annually to purchase these products. For many families, these accessible remedies serve as the first line of defense against everyday health concerns, saving time, lowering health care costs, and reducing the need for physician visits. It is estimated that OTC products provide symptomatic relief for an estimated 60 million individuals who would not otherwise seek medical care.

With more patients making wellness decisions at home or in community pharmacies, the OTC Guide offers essential insights for navigating the vast landscape of self-care options. Pharmacists are often the first health care professionals consulted when individuals seek relief for everyday conditions, and their recommendations are grounded in real-world experience and patient outcomes.

This year’s OTC Guide features standout brands across several popular categories:

Intranasal Corticosteroids: FLONASE

Sun Burn Relief: Solarcaine

Therapeutic Skin Care, Cleansers: CeraVe

Insect Bite and Sting Management: Cortizone-10

Immune Support: Emergen-C

Joint Health: Osteo Bi-Flex

Dry Mouth Therapy: Biotene



These brands are trusted by consumers and consistently recommended by pharmacists for their safety, efficacy, and reliability.

The 30th OTC Guide by Pharmacy Times is available online and in print. To view the full list of pharmacist-recommended brands and get expert guidance for your family’s health needs, visit otcguide.net .

About Pharmacy Times

Pharmacy Times is the industry-leading multimedia pharmacy network of community, health system, oncology and specialty pharmacy platforms, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in everyday practice when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more. Pharmacy Times Continuing Education is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education.

ABOUT MJH LIFE SCIENCES®

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision-makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence. For more information about MJH, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/ .

Media Contact:

Helen Varvatsoulis

MJH Life Sciences