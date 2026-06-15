Revised Lithuanian Auditor’s Report for the 2025 Financial Statements

On 20 April 2026, UAB “Kvartalas“ (hereinafter – the Company) has published audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025.

With this notice, the revised Lithuanian-language auditor’s report for the 2025 financial statements amends the reference to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) by replacing it with the reference to Lithuanian Financial Reporting Standards (LFAS).

On behalf of the Company:

Marius Žemaitis

General Manager

Marius.zemaitis@lordslb.lt

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