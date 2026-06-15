Cardiac Mapping Systems Market to Reach USD 8.95 Billion by 2035, Expanding at an 8.12% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Cardiac Mapping Systems Market was valued at USD 4.09 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.95 billion by 2035, Expanding at a CAGR of 8.12% during 2026–2035.”

The cardiac mapping systems market is expanding due to the rising prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, increasing demand for minimally invasive electrophysiology procedures, and growing adoption of advanced 3D mapping technologies. Wider use of AI-enabled mapping systems, mapping catheters, and continued investments in cardiovascular care infrastructure are improving diagnostic accuracy and supporting global market growth.





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Rising Electrophysiology Procedures to Drive Market Growth Globally

The rising number of electrophysiology procedures and increased cases of atrial fibrillation have caused the need for high-end cardiac mapping solutions. Hospitals worldwide are quickly turning towards artificial intelligence electro-anatomical mapping systems that allow for instant identification of heart arrhythmias and catheter ablation in complex cardiovascular environments. With minimally invasive heart surgery and intelligent electrophysiology systems increasingly being implemented, there will be an even greater number of possibilities for commercializing products within the global cardiac mapping systems market.

Leading Market Players Listed in the Cardiac Mapping Systems Market Report are:

Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation.

Acutus Medical Inc.

Stereotaxis Inc.

Biotronik SE & Co KG

Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd.

OSYPKA AG

Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Catheter Precision Inc.

CardioFocus Inc.

APN Health LLC

Biosense Webster Inc.

Kardium Inc.

Imricor Medical Systems Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The electroanatomical mapping systems dominated the market with 42.00% share in 2025 due to the demand for demand for intelligent cardiac mapping technologies globally. Mapping catheters are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increased deployment across pulsed field ablation and advanced electrophysiology procedures globally.

By Technology

3D mapping systems led the market with 48.00% share in 2025 due to the increasing investments in AI-enabled cardiovascular imaging technologies globally. ECG imaging is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to rising prevalence of non-invasive cardiac mapping globally.

By Application

The atrial fibrillation dominated the cardiac mapping systems market with 46.00% share in 2025 as more and more hospitals began using the latest cardiac mapping systems for precise guidance of atrial fibrillation diagnosis globally. Ventricular tachycardia is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of complex cardiac rhythm disorders globally.

By End User

The hospitals dominated the cardiac mapping systems market with 51.00% share in 2025 as hospitals have increasingly invested in AI-enabled cardiac mapping platforms globally. The electrophysiology labs are projected to record the highest CAGR owing to increasing specialization of the cardiac arrhythmia treatment globally.

Regional Insights:

North America was the leader in the worldwide market for cardiac mapping systems in 2025, holding around 38.2% of total revenue. North America took the top spot due to the increase in procedures related to electrophysiology, higher acceptance of minimal-invasive cardiac ablation technology, and wide deployment of artificial intelligence-based electroanatomic mapping systems in the U.S. and Canada.

The U.S. Cardiac Mapping Systems Market was valued at approximately USD 1.28 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.61 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 7.40% from 2026 to 2035. The U.S. market for cardiac mapping systems is experiencing considerable growth on account of an upsurge in the prevalence of atrial fibrillation, the growing number of electrophysiology procedures being performed, and the adoption of minimally invasive cardiac ablation devices.

The Europe Cardiac Mapping Systems Market is estimated to be USD 1.11 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.42 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.12% during 2026–2035. Europe accounted for approximately 27.1% of global market revenue in 2025. This area experienced considerable uptake of innovative cardiac rhythm management solutions due to the rising number of atrial fibrillation cases coupled with the increasing emphasis on precision electrophysiology solutions in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The Asia Pacific region comprised approximately 24.8% of total cardiac mapping systems market revenue in 2025. The reason behind the fast-paced development of this region is due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases along with rising investment in electrophysiology setups and adoption of minimally invasive cardiac technology in countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

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Recent Developments:

2026 : Johnson & Johnson MedTech launched upgraded CARTO 3 AI-enabled cardiac mapping capabilities with advanced pulsed field ablation integration supporting precision-guided electrophysiology workflows globally.

: Johnson & Johnson MedTech launched upgraded CARTO 3 AI-enabled cardiac mapping capabilities with advanced pulsed field ablation integration supporting precision-guided electrophysiology workflows globally. 2026: Boston Scientific expanded FARAVIEW software and FARAPULSE pulsed field ablation ecosystem integration supporting real-time cardiac visualization and intelligent catheter navigation technologies globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CARDIAC MAPPING PERFORMANCE & ACCURACY METRICS – helps you understand operational efficiency, mapping accuracy, arrhythmia detection performance, real-time cardiac visualization capabilities, and procedural precision across advanced cardiac mapping systems.

– helps you understand operational efficiency, mapping accuracy, arrhythmia detection performance, real-time cardiac visualization capabilities, and procedural precision across advanced cardiac mapping systems. CLINICAL OUTCOMES & HEALTHCARE EFFICIENCY ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate improvements in treatment success rates, electrophysiology workflow efficiency, patient monitoring performance, and reductions in procedural complications and hospital readmissions.

– helps you evaluate improvements in treatment success rates, electrophysiology workflow efficiency, patient monitoring performance, and reductions in procedural complications and hospital readmissions. ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY PROCEDURE OPTIMIZATION BENCHMARKS – helps you identify how advanced mapping technologies reduce procedure duration, diagnostic errors, catheter navigation complexity, and manual intervention requirements during cardiac ablation procedures.

– helps you identify how advanced mapping technologies reduce procedure duration, diagnostic errors, catheter navigation complexity, and manual intervention requirements during cardiac ablation procedures. COMPONENT DEMAND & TECHNOLOGY UTILIZATION RATE – helps you uncover adoption trends across mapping systems, catheters, software platforms, and imaging technologies, along with improvements in signal processing, catheter stability, and 3D imaging performance.

– helps you uncover adoption trends across mapping systems, catheters, software platforms, and imaging technologies, along with improvements in signal processing, catheter stability, and 3D imaging performance. CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE & ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY LAB EXPANSION TRACKER – helps you assess market opportunities driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the expansion of electrophysiology laboratories globally.

– helps you assess market opportunities driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the expansion of electrophysiology laboratories globally. GLOBAL TRADE & SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS – helps you identify major importing and exporting countries, international trade dynamics, supply chain dependencies, and regional manufacturing trends influencing the cardiac mapping systems market.

Cardiac Mapping Systems Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.09 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.95 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.12% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Contact Cardiac Mapping Systems, Non-contact Cardiac Mapping Systems, Electroanatomical Mapping Systems, Mapping Catheters, Software & Accessories)

• By Technology (3D Mapping Systems, Electromagnetic Mapping, Ultrasound-Based Mapping, ECG Imaging)

• By Application (Atrial Fibrillation, Atrial Flutter, Ventricular Tachycardia, Supraventricular Tachycardia)

• By End User (Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutes) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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