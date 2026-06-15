Regulatory release no. 10 - 2026: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their closely associated persons in InstallatørGruppen's shares

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their closely associated persons in InstallatørGruppen's shares

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014, as amended, article 19, InstallatørGruppen A/S (“InstallatørGruppen”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in InstallatørGruppen and their closely associated persons in InstallatørGruppen’s shares.

Reference is made to company announcement no. 4-2026 dated 11 June 2026 regarding the results of the initial public offering (the “Offering”) and admission to trading of all of the shares of InstallatørGruppen on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Transactions made in connection with the Offering

In connection with the Offering, the attached transactions have been made by the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities in InstallatørGruppen and their closely associated persons in its shares:

Niels Eldrup Meidahl (Group CEO)

Emmijo ApS (legal person closely associated to Group CEO, Niels Eldrup Meidahl)

Frandsen Holdco ApS (legal person closely associated to Denmark CEO, Peter Frandsen)

FSN Capital GP VI Limited, acting for itself and in its capacity as general partner or portfolio manager (as applicable) for and on behalf of each of FSN Capital VI L.P., FSN Capital VI Invest L.P. and FSN Capital VI Lux SCSp. (legal person closely associated to board members, Christian Erik Bering Jelsbech and Eskil Gundersen Koffeld)

Please see the attached notifications for further details.

Contact details

Head of Communications

Morten Reedtz Kjellev

+45 2921 6999

mk@i-g.dk

Head of Investor Relations

Maximillian Hjorth Beste

+45 2899 2846

mhb@i-g.dk

About InstallatørGruppen

InstallatørGruppen is a leading provider of multi-disciplinary technical installation services in Denmark and Switzerland. The Group comprises independent companies with a strong local presence and in-depth technical expertise. The companies within the Group offer solutions in the fields of plumbing, heating, ventilation/air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical systems, as well as in selected specialist areas such as sprinkler systems, energy optimisation, building automation, fibre-optic infrastructure and solar panel installations. The Group’s aim is to be a preferred partner for its customers in implementing the energy transition.

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