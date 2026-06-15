VivaTech 2026: JCDecaux unveils “Le Bus Shelter” and the groundbreaking digital experience “Unlimited DOOH”

Paris, 15 June 2026 – For the tenth edition of VivaTech, held from 17 to 20 June 2026 in Paris, JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, will present a series of innovations, illustrating its vision of a medium that gives back to communities, serving a connected and sustainable city.

For more than 60 years, JCDecaux has been contributing to the transformation of cities with service‑oriented street furniture – bus shelters, street furniture for city information, self-cleaning public toilets, large-scale self-service bike systems and greened urban street furniture – that make citizens’ daily lives easier, support mobility and offer brands high‑impact communication experiences. At the 2026 edition of VivaTech, JCDecaux will showcase its capacity for continuous innovation, reaffirming its position as an Adtech company and its mission to improve city life by combining technology, creativity and service, for the benefit of people, cities and advertisers.

“Le Bus Shelter”: a service-oriented vision for the cities of tomorrow

The centrepiece of the booth, “Le Bus Shelter” reinterprets JCDecaux’s iconic bus shelter by addressing the evolving daily habits of passengers and the challenges faced by local authorities. Designed as an urban services hub, it brings together a set of features that can be activated according to cities’ needs: a natural “Filtreo module” cooling system, emergency contact point, defibrillator, colour e‑paper neighbourhood map, drone module, environmental sensors, Wi‑Fi and photovoltaic panels.

Two innovations will be showcased for the first time:

A patented purified-water misting system, deployed for the first time on a bus shelter, which helps urban spaces adapt to heatwaves by offering a temporary cooling solution.

Colour signage, displayed on a LED screen at height, provides clear real-time travel information about bus arrivals and line updates, while remaining readable from a distance and improving the passenger experience.

“Le Bus Shelter” illustrates JCDecaux’s ability to partner with local authorities to co-design tailor‑made solutions that have a tangible impact on urban life.

“Unlimited DOOH (Digital Out-of-Home)”: an immersive digital experience

Another key area of the booth, the “Unlimited DOOH” experience will showcase a 13 m² 4K LED screen displaying exclusive digital creations, designed in part using artificial intelligence. Developed by JCDecaux teams or in collaboration with advertisers and creative studios, these immersive and interactive pieces of content will showcase the full creative and technological potential of DOOH to create memorable experiences. JCDecaux aims to share the exciting possibilities offered by its medium and to inspire agencies, advertisers, cities, transport operators and retail partners to explore the new creative uses of its digital street furniture.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “JCDecaux has had a presence at VivaTech since the first edition. As the inventor of the advertising-funded bus shelter – an innovation born in France that has become a global benchmark and given rise to a model based on service-oriented street furniture – we are today reaffirming our pioneering spirit by making this event a catalyst for our open innovation strategy and for our collaboration with the tech ecosystem. By evolving our iconic bus shelter and pushing the boundaries of DOOH using new technologies, we are extending Jean-Claude Decaux’s founding vision: turning our media into a concrete lever for improving city life for everyone, through communication experiences and services that are ever more innovative, creative, useful and sustainable. On the occasion of this tenth edition, we would also like to pay a special tribute to Maurice Lévy, Emeritus Chairman of Publicis Groupe and Co-founder of VivaTech, who has helped make it one of the world’s leading innovation events.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2025 revenue: €3,967.1m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 79 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

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Communications Department: Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

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