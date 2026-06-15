NNOX INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nano-X”) (NASDAQ: NNOX). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Nano-X’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Defendants overstated purported efficiency gains achieved in Nano-X’s operations, as well as the purported increased demand for its products; (ii) Nano-X’s production and manufacturing operations were poorly aligned with demand for its products; (iii) as a result, Nano-X was experiencing significantly increased operating expenses and cash burn; and (iv) the foregoing significantly increased the likelihood that Nano-X would be forced to take disruptive remedial measures with respect to its manufacturing operations, entailing significant restructuring and impairment charges.

If you purchased Nano-X shares between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/nano-x-imaging/ or more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 11, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey D. Holzer

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com