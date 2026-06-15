Wise announces dates for FY2026 results and Q1 FY2027 trading update

LONDON, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wise Group plc (the 'company') announces today that the company's FY2026 financial results will be released after U.S. market close on Thursday, June 25, 2026. The company will host a webcast to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. ET (9:30 p.m. BST) the same day.

Wise also announces that the company’s Q1 FY2027 trading update will be released after U.S. market close on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The company will host a webcast to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. ET (9:30 p.m. BST) the same day.

The live webcast for each of these events, along with the company’s earnings press releases, will be available on the company’s Owner Relations website at http://owners.wise.com. Webcast replays and any related presentation materials will be available for at least 30 days following each event.

Enquiries

Martin Adams - Investor Relations

owners@wise.com

Sana Rahman - Communications

press@wise.com

Brunswick Group

Charles Pretzlik / Emily Murphy

Wise@brunswickgroup.com

+44 (0) 20 7404 5959

About Wise

Wise is a global technology company, building the best way to move and manage the world's money.

With Wise Account and Wise Business, people and businesses can hold 40+ currencies, move money between countries and spend money abroad. Large companies and banks use Wise technology too; an entirely new network for the world's money. Launched in 2011, Wise is one of the world's fastest growing, profitable tech companies.

In fiscal year 2026, Wise supported around 19 million people and businesses, processing over $240 billion in cross-border transactions and saving customers around $3 billion.