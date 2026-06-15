Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

 | Source: BOUYGUES BOUYGUES

REGULATED INFORMATION

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, 15 June 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 9, 10, 11 and 12 June 2026.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 23 April 2026

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D639 June 2026FR0000120503120,00049.3014XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6310 June 2026FR000012050397,10048.9537XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6311 June 2026FR000012050348,00049.4782XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6312 June 2026FR000012050390,00050.2661XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/app/uploads/2026/06/2026-06-15-declaration-agregee-et-detaillee-des-operations-realisees-par-BOUYGUES-sur-ses-propres-titres.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €385,323,631
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

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