Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, 15 June 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 9, 10, 11 and 12 June 2026.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 23 April 2026

I. Summary presentation





Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 9 June 2026 FR0000120503 120,000 49.3014 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 10 June 2026 FR0000120503 97,100 48.9537 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 11 June 2026 FR0000120503 48,000 49.4782 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 12 June 2026 FR0000120503 90,000 50.2661 XPAR

II. Detailed presentation





https://www.bouygues.com/app/uploads/2026/06/2026-06-15-declaration-agregee-et-detaillee-des-operations-realisees-par-BOUYGUES-sur-ses-propres-titres.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €385,323,631

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

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