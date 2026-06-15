E-Livestock Global and Maryland Blockchain Association Highlight Digital Traceability Tools for New World Screwworm Response

Rockville, MD, USA, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As animal health officials respond to confirmed cases of New World screwworm in the United States, E-Livestock Global Inc. and the Maryland Blockchain Association are highlighting the role digital traceability and geospatial tools can play in strengthening livestock disease preparedness and response. E-Livestock Global’s platform combines livestock traceability, location-aware monitoring, and secure digital recordkeeping to help support animal identification, movement visibility, and outbreak-response coordination.



New World screwworm was eradicated from the United States in 1966, but federal and state authorities are now responding to newly confirmed cases in Texas and New Mexico. As the livestock industry remains alert to the risks posed by animal health threats, technologies that improve visibility, traceability, and response coordination can help producers, veterinarians, and regulators act faster and with greater confidence.



Founded in 2019, E-Livestock Global was developed in response to the need for stronger livestock traceability and better outbreak management tools. The company’s platform uses blockchain-supported record integrity and GIS capabilities to help maintain trusted animal records, prove ownership, support provenance, and improve situational awareness during animal health incidents.

“New World screwworm is a serious reminder that livestock systems need trusted, timely information,” said Chris Light, CEO of E-Livestock Global. “Digital traceability tools can help stakeholders respond more effectively by improving animal record integrity, movement visibility, and geographic awareness. Technology is not a substitute for veterinary and regulatory action, but it can be an important part of a stronger preparedness and response framework.”

A session will be held at the at the Maryland Blockchain Bootcamp and Workforce Expo (July 13 – 17.) More details are at https://marylandblockchainassociation.org/summer-conference/

About E-Livestock Global

E-Livestock Global is a Maryland-based technology company focused on livestock traceability and digital tools that support healthier herds, stronger provenance, and improved supply chain visibility. Its platform is designed to help producers and other stakeholders manage animal records, monitor movement, and strengthen response capabilities during animal health events.



About the Maryland Blockchain Association

The Maryland Blockchain Association supports education, awareness, and practical innovation in blockchain and related technologies across industry and the public sector.

Communications Contacts:

E-Livestock Global: Chris Light, CEO, chrisl@elivestockglobal.com

Maryland Blockchain Association: Jacqueline Cooper, info@marylandblockchainassociation.org



