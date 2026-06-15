Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Via Transportation, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Via Transportation securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 12, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/VIA.

Via Transportation Case Details

The Complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that the Offering Documents used to effectuate Via's IPO were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the IPO, Via's growth had already begun to encounter obstacles because of the Company's declining Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue and inability to grow in Germany.

What's Next for Via Transportation Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/VIA. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Via Transportation you have until August 10, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Via Transportation Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Via Transportation Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com.

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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