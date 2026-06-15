Yamaha Motorsports Demonstrates Commitment to Youth Development as Sole OEM Supporting the Motorcycle Service Technology Competition at Skills USA’s National Leadership Conference

MARIETTA, Ga., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, is proud to announce its role as the sole original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supporting this year’s Motorcycle Service Technology Competition at Skills USA’s National Leadership Conference, underscoring the company’s deep and ongoing commitment to the development of America’s youth and the future workforce.

Through its participation, Yamaha Motorsports reinforced its dedication to empowering the next generation of leaders by investing in programs that cultivate career readiness, technical expertise, and leadership skills. This support reflects Yamaha’s broader mission to strengthen workforce development initiatives and expand opportunities for young people across the United States.

“Being the only OEM represented at this year’s National Leadership Conference is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Mike Doughty, General Manager of Sales & Dealer Network Yamaha Motor Corp., USA. “Our involvement demonstrates Yamaha’s commitment not just to innovation in motorsports, but to the people and communities that sustain our industry, especially the young individuals who will lead it into the future.”

Yamaha’s presence at the conference provided students and educators with direct access to industry insights, career pathways, and hands-on learning opportunities. By engaging with emerging talent, Yamaha continues to support education-to-career pipelines that align with the needs of its nationwide dealer network.

This initiative also highlights Yamaha’s ongoing efforts to collaborate with educational institutions and workforce organizations to address skilled labor shortages and inspire careers in powersports, engineering, and technical trades. Yamaha’s dealer network, a critical backbone of its business, directly benefits from these investments as the company helps cultivate a highly trained and motivated workforce.

“Our dealers rely on passionate and knowledgeable professionals,” added Mike “Supporting events like the National Leadership Conference allows us to help build that pipeline ensuring not only the success of our network but also meaningful career opportunities for young Americans.”

Yamaha Motorsports remains committed to fostering innovation, education, and community engagement through partnerships that drive long-term impact.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, four corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing USA (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiaries Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and Torqeedo Inc. (Illinois) and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA, dba Yamaha Financial Services, is an affiliate of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA offering financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Ulrich

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

714-503-7112

Mike_Ulrich@Yamaha-Motor.com

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