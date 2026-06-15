Momcozy Announces Prime Day 2026 Sale With Up to 32% Off Baby, Feeding and Maternity Essentials

New York, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy is offering some of the biggest discounts of the year for Amazon Prime Day 2026. Customers can enjoy limited-time savings across feeding, pumping, monitoring, and maternity essentials.

For families searching for Prime Day baby products or the best Prime Day breastfeeding deals, this is a key shopping event as Momcozy will be offering up to 32% discounts on wearable breast pump models, baby monitor systems, baby bottle washer equipment, and other everyday parenting items.

Making Everyday Parenting Tools More Accessible

Since its start in 2018, Momcozy has remained focused on making products that fit into everyday motherhood. That means supporting moms through pregnancy, postpartum, feeding, pumping, recovery, and the countless tiny moments in between these phases.





Whether it's hands-free pumping, overnight baby monitoring, or simplifying bottle cleaning, Momcozy designs products to help make everyday parenting routines a little easier.

For the brand, the annual Momcozy Prime Day sale is not just about offering discounts. It's also about making trusted mother and baby care essentials more accessible to the families who are looking for an opportunity to purchase trusted essentials at a more accessible price point.

Momcozy’s Best Prime Day Deals for This Year

Here are some of the favorites across different categories that will be on discount during the Prime Day sale:

Wearable Breast Pumps

Momcozy M5 Smart Hands-Free Wearable Breast Pump

When looking for the best wearable breast pump, most people look for portability and comfort. Mothers also consider whether suction settings can be customized and if the device can truly deliver the hands-free pumping experience without any leakage.

The Momcozy M5 is especially designed for that. It makes pumping on the go easy with three different pumping modes, nine suction levels, and a lightweight in-bra design.

Original Price: $199.99

Prime Day Price: $149.99

Discount: 25% Off

Shop the Momcozy M5 Wearable Breast Pump Deal on Amazon.





Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Wearable Breast Pump

Many shoppers on the lookout for the best portable breast pump are looking for options that can be worn discreetly, have good app connectivity, battery life, and milk tracking features.

Momcozy’s award-winning Air1 Breast Pump combines all four of these functions in an ultra-slim design with a wireless charging case and smart application controls so moms can go about their day while also pumping for their children easily.

Original Price: $369.99

Prime Day Price: $295.99

Discount: 20% Off

Buy the Momcozy Air 1 Breast Pump at a discounted price on Amazon.





Baby Monitors

Momcozy BM08 Smart AI-Powered Baby Monitor

When looking for the best night vision baby monitor, the things people prioritize include video clarity, sleep insights, alerts, and overnight visibility.

Momcozy’s BM08 Baby monitor delivers all that with AI-enabled breathing monitoring, 2K HD video, and infrared night vision, as well as real-time notifications helping parents stay informed and connected, day or night.

Original Price: $249.99

Prime Day Price: $199.99

Discount: 20% Off

Shop the Momcozy BM08 Smart Baby Monitor Deal on Amazon.





Bottle Washers & Feeding Essentials

Momcozy KleanPal Pro BS03 Baby Bottle Washer

For parents looking to simplify feeding cleanup, the KleanPal Pro automatically washes, sterilizes, and dries bottles, pump parts, nipples, and other feeding accessories in a single cycle.Momcozy's CleanPal Pro BS03 automatically washes, sterilizes, and dries your baby's bottles, pump parts, nipples, and other feeding accessories in just one cycle.

Original Price: $299.99

Prime Day Price: $239.99

Discount: 20% Off

Shop the Momcozy KleanPal Pro Baby Bottle Washer for Less on Amazon.



(Put in this exclusive Code: 5R2VN8IJ to get an additional 5% off.)





Momcozy MW05 Portable Bottle Warmer

If you're a parent managing feeding away from home and on the lookout for a reliable bottle warmer, Momcozy's MW05 portable baby bottle warmer is also going on discount this Prime Day. It offers quick warming for breast milk and water while helping keep all the nutrients intact.

Original Price: $79.99

Prime Day Price: $63.99

Discount: 20% Off

Shop the Momcozy MW05 Portable Bottle Warmer Deal on Amazon.





Nursing & Postpartum Essentials

Momcozy PP101 Pregnancy Pillow for Sleeping

Quality sleep becomes harder in later stages of pregnancy. Momcozy’s PP101 pregnancy pillow is designed to support your belly, back, hips, and legs. Its full-body U-shape design promotes alignment and comfort during pregnancy and postpartum recovery.

Original Price: $44.99

Prime Day Price: $38.24

Discount: 15% Off

Buy the Momcozy Pregnancy Pillow Deal on Amazon.





Momcozy RW002 Stretch Mark Cream

For moms who need hydration, skin support, and gentle ingredients in a stretch mark cream, Momcozy's RW002 cream combines EWG-verified ingredients with dual moisture technology. Its oil-capsule cream formula supports stretching skin and will be available at a discounted price during Prime Day.

Original Price: $59.99

Prime Day Price: $40.79

Discount: 32% Off

Shop the Momcozy RW002 Stretch Mark Cream Deal on Amazon.





When and Where to Shop

The Momcozy Prime Day 2026 sale will run from June 23rd through June 26th, 2026. Shoppers can buy the featured deals through the official Momcozy Amazon Storefront.





About Momcozy

Momcozy is a global maternity and baby care brand. Founded in 2018, it is now trusted by more than 5 million mothers across 60 countries and regions.

Its product lineup includes wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, postpartum essentials, baby monitors, feeding tools, and home care solutions designed for real household routines.

The brand is available through its official website and major retail platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Babylist, keeping it widely accessible during both everyday shopping and major sales events like Prime Day.

Official Website: www.momcozy.com



