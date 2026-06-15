IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 24 - 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Purchases of own shares from June 8th to June 12th 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|5 000
|157.3167
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|4 000
|157.4079
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|3 500
|155.2037
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|231
|154.9403
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|981
|156.8925
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|13 712
|156.7336
Attachment