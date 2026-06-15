IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 24 - 2026

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from June 8th to June 12th 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/06/2026FR00102591505 000157.3167XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/06/2026FR00102591504 000157.4079XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/06/2026FR00102591503 500155.2037XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/06/2026FR0010259150 231154.9403XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/06/2026FR0010259150 981156.8925XPAR
   TOTAL13 712156.7336 

Attachment


Attachments

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 24_2026
GlobeNewswire

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