isolved Introduces New Strategic Marketplace Partners at Connect 2026, Extending People Cloud™ Capabilities for Employers and Employees

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect For Partners – isolved, a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, today announced new additions to its Strategic Marketplace — a curated ecosystem of best-in-class technology partners, each selected for the specific, meaningful value they bring to isolved clients and their employees.

These additions — Corestream, Electric, OrgChart, PosterElite and Remote — extend the power of isolved People Cloud™ with trusted partner solutions built to streamline, scale and support every stage of the employee experience. isolved partners with organizations that are genuinely the best at what they do, in areas where clients need real solutions: keeping workplaces compliant, making benefits more accessible, giving HR teams clear visibility into their organizations, enabling IT management without enterprise overhead and empowering businesses to hire and manage talent anywhere in the world. The result is a platform that works the way businesses and their employees actually work, without adding complexity.

“Since we built the Strategic Marketplace, we’ve been deliberate about who we bring in,” said Todd La Fever, president and founder of isolved. “These aren’t just technology integrations — they’re partners who understand what employers and their employees need and who deliver real outcomes. Corestream, Electric, OrgChart, PosterElite, Remote — every one of them was chosen because they’re genuinely the best at what they do. That’s the most important standard to us.”

Among the latest additions to the isolved Strategic Marketplace:

Corestream : powers the isolved Voluntary Benefits Center, giving employees at small businesses access to dental, vision, accident, hospital and life insurance, plus more — benefits that were previously out of reach for hourly workers and underserved employee populations. Through personalized education, decision support and guidance, Corestream helps employees understand their options and choose the benefits that best meet their individual needs. For isolved clients, this means being able to offer a competitive benefits package with no administrative burden. Employers can attract and retain better talent; employees get access to coverage that makes a real difference in their lives. isolved research shows that better benefits are a leading factor in job-seeking decisions, and Corestream makes it possible for SMBs to compete on that front.





powers the isolved Voluntary Benefits Center, giving employees at small businesses access to dental, vision, accident, hospital and life insurance, plus more — benefits that were previously out of reach for hourly workers and underserved employee populations. Through personalized education, decision support and guidance, Corestream helps employees understand their options and choose the benefits that best meet their individual needs. For isolved clients, this means being able to offer a competitive benefits package with no administrative burden. Employers can attract and retain better talent; employees get access to coverage that makes a real difference in their lives. isolved research shows that better benefits are a leading factor in job-seeking decisions, and Corestream makes it possible for SMBs to compete on that front. Electric : brings employee onboarding and offboarding, device procurement and management and enhanced security embedded in the isolved HCM experience. For growing SMBs, managing employee technology has become an operational burden. Electric solves that. For isolved clients, this means new employees get set up faster, departing employees are offboarded securely and IT issues get resolved quickly. It provides SMBs with the technology infrastructure needed to operate more efficiently, scale with confidence, and stay competitive as they grow.





: brings employee onboarding and offboarding, device procurement and management and enhanced security embedded in the isolved HCM experience. For growing SMBs, managing employee technology has become an operational burden. Electric solves that. For isolved clients, this means new employees get set up faster, departing employees are offboarded securely and IT issues get resolved quickly. It provides SMBs with the technology infrastructure needed to operate more efficiently, scale with confidence, and stay competitive as they grow. OrgChart : brings co-branded, dynamic org charting and position-based workforce planning functionality natively into isolved People Cloud, giving HR leaders and managers a live, accurate view of their organization and future plans without ever leaving the platform. For isolved clients, this replaces the frustrating reality of org charts built in PowerPoint or spreadsheets — documents that are out of date the moment they’re shared. With OrgChart, structure and reporting lines stay current automatically, so teams always have an accurate picture of the organization.





brings co-branded, dynamic org charting and position-based workforce planning functionality natively into isolved People Cloud, giving HR leaders and managers a live, accurate view of their organization and future plans without ever leaving the platform. For isolved clients, this replaces the frustrating reality of org charts built in PowerPoint or spreadsheets — documents that are out of date the moment they’re shared. With OrgChart, structure and reporting lines stay current automatically, so teams always have an accurate picture of the organization. PosterElite: empowers HCM and payroll providers to offer best-in-class labor law poster compliance as a native part of their solution. Their fully managed, white-labeled service helps employers maintain compliance with federal, state and local labor law posting requirements for both physical worksites and remote employees. Through the integration with isolved, clients conveniently access a comprehensive solution for one of the most universal workplace compliance obligations, backed by continuous regulatory monitoring, automatic updates, and streamlined distribution of required notices as regulations change. By simplifying this essential responsibility for their clients and helping reduce risk, providers elevate their position as trusted advisors, increase client retention, and introduce new revenue streams.





Remote: is the intelligent infrastructure for employing and paying people anywhere. Through an expanded partnership, isolved clients will soon be able to access Remote's award-winning Employer of Record capabilities directly within isolved People Cloud™, making it simple to manage domestic and international talent in one place. Backed by Remote's fully owned legal entities and industry-leading compliance expertise, isolved clients can confidently hire abroad as easily as they do at home, eliminating the complexity and cost typically associated with international expansion.

“The businesses that drive the American economy deserve access to the same best-in-class capabilities as the world’s largest organizations,” said isolved CEO Michael Haske. “Every partner we add to the Strategic Marketplace is chosen because they are genuinely excellent at what they do and because their capabilities matter to our clients. Whether that’s keeping workplaces compliant, helping small employers offer meaningful benefits, or giving HR teams the visibility they need to make good decisions, these are the things that make a real difference for employers and the employees they serve. That’s the standard we hold ourselves to, and we’re proud of the partners who meet it.”

Attendees of isolved Connect for Partners 2026 will gain exclusive, on-site insights and access into isolved’s expansive Partner Marketplace and the value it delivers to clients. For those unable to attend, additional information about the isolved Marketplace can be found at: https://marketplace.isolvedhcm.com/

About isolved®

isolved® is a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that combines modern technology with expert services and support. Purpose-built for People Heroes™, isolved gives HR, payroll and benefits leaders the tools and insights to streamline operations and deliver employee experiences that matter. isolved People Cloud™ is a connected HCM platform with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics that brings together HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management in one experience. Built on a legacy of 40 years in the market, isolved is trusted by more than 200,000 employers and used by 9 million U.S. employees, representing about one in 20 American workers. Visit www.isolvedhcm.com.

Media Contacts:

Christine Allen, Senior Director of Communications, isolved

callen@isolvedhcm.com

Audrey Surette, PAN for isolved

isolved@pancomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c359a989-3e73-44e9-801d-454af548be09