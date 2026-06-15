LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from June 8 to June 12, 2026

Share buyback program



Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares

carried out from June 8 to June 12, 2026





Paris, June 15, 2026,

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 29, 2026, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Lectra SA (LEI: 9695000KWQEBUDT6IO19) announces below the transactions in its own shares (LSS - FR0000065484) carried out from June 8 to June 12, 2026:

Issuer

Name Transaction

Date Financial Instrument Identifier Code Total Daily Volume (number of shares) Daily Volume Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€) Market

(MIC Code) LECTRA 06/08/2026 FR0000065484 13,668 16.7944 XPAR LECTRA 06/08/2026 FR0000065484 9,187 16.7856 CEUX LECTRA 06/08/2026 FR0000065484 1,962 16.7832 AQEU LECTRA 06/08/2026 FR0000065484 1,260 16.7715 TQEX LECTRA 06/09/2026 FR0000065484 13,517 16.8444 XPAR LECTRA 06/09/2026 FR0000065484 1,245 16.8531 TQEX LECTRA 06/09/2026 FR0000065484 9,366 16.8621 CEUX LECTRA 06/09/2026 FR0000065484 1,989 16.8646 AQEU LECTRA 06/10/2026 FR0000065484 13,179 16.4960 XPAR LECTRA 06/10/2026 FR0000065484 1,971 16.4635 AQEU LECTRA 06/10/2026 FR0000065484 8,878 16.4609 CEUX LECTRA 06/10/2026 FR0000065484 1,128 16.4721 TQEX LECTRA 06/11/2026 FR0000065484 13,302 16.4130 XPAR LECTRA 06/11/2026 FR0000065484 1,970 16.3858 AQEU LECTRA 06/11/2026 FR0000065484 9,195 16.3843 CEUX LECTRA 06/11/2026 FR0000065484 1,137 16.4038 TQEX LECTRA 06/12/2026 FR0000065484 13,355 16.4439 XPAR LECTRA 06/12/2026 FR0000065484 9,271 16.4119 CEUX LECTRA 06/12/2026 FR0000065484 2,015 16.3987 AQEU LECTRA 06/12/2026 FR0000065484 1,137 16.3992 TQEX TOTAL 128,732 16.5918





About Lectra

At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things. The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers. Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.

For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – World Headquarters: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – lectra.com

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris B 300 702 305

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