



PANAMA CITY, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artem Voinov, Web3 and Fintech Marketer and CBDO at ICODA, has launched a personal consulting practice for Web3 and fintech founders at voinov.io . He built it to find and fix broken crypto marketing before it costs founders more than they bargained for.

The crypto marketing industry has no shortage of agencies willing to take a founder's money. What it lacks are specialists with real operator experience — people who have personally risked capital, run businesses, and survived failed campaigns before touching other people's budgets. When founders search for the best crypto marketing specialist, they usually find agencies — not individuals with verifiable track records. Artem Voinov, Web3 and Fintech Marketer, CBDO at ICODA, receives thousands of inbound inquiries each year and turns most of them down. He works with founders who are ready to build on solid ground.

“I never promise invest 1$ get 3$ back. But I always guarantee you'll save time, money and nerves. A good specialist costs more upfront — but saves you far more in the long run. The alternative is losing all three. In crypto marketing, the most important thing to protect is your energy, focus and long-term vision.” — Artem Voinov

Artem Voinov entered crypto in 2018 as an investor and lost tens of thousands of dollars before moving into crypto marketing services. Before ICODA, he ran marketing for a music studio, a clothing brand, and live events — investing his own money in marketing budgets. In 2021, he was marketing expert at Marquiz, a SaaS platform, where he built 100+ quiz funnels across niches from psychology to real estate. In 2022–2023, he founded Voinov Agency, a Web2 performance marketing firm. In 2024, he joined ICODA as CBDO and personally worked on 200+ projects in his first year, helping clients raise $50M+ in total. He is also part of STIVE.AI, an AI marketing agency launched in 2025.

Selected results that position Artem Voinov among the best Web3 marketing experts in the industry:

Godex.io — x3 exchange volume + 688% ChatGPT traffic growth + 500+ AI citations via AI SEO

— x3 exchange volume + 688% ChatGPT traffic growth + 500+ AI citations via AI SEO Tippo — 160,000 users + $3M trading volume in 7 days

— 160,000 users + $3M trading volume in 7 days KOL campaign — 77 publications in 72 hours → +176% token price growth

— 77 publications in 72 hours → +176% token price growth Token sale — $37M raised, up to 10x ROMI

— $37M raised, up to 10x ROMI Windice.io — traffic doubled from 7,000 to 14,000 daily visitors via SEO

— traffic doubled from 7,000 to 14,000 daily visitors via SEO Walllet.com — 100,000+ users acquired. AI and Google visibility secured with zero ad spend





Through voinov.io , Artem Voinov offers three consulting formats for Web3 and fintech founders:

Quick Audit — $300 / 1.5 hours. Three critical fixes and an action plan.

— $300 / 1.5 hours. Three critical fixes and an action plan. Deep Dive — $750 / 3.5 hours. Full crypto marketing audit, strategy, and PDF report.

— $750 / 3.5 hours. Full crypto marketing audit, strategy, and PDF report. Custom Training — from $5,000. For marketing teams and founders.





Every session carries a 24-hour money-back guarantee. The first 30-minute call is free. Book at: calendly.com/av-icoda/30min | Crypto marketing insights: t.me/ArtemVoinov

About ICODA

ICODA is a full-service crypto marketing agency with 650+ completed projects since 2017. Services include KOL marketing, paid traffic, SEO/GEO, community building, AI UGC, and Web3 user acquisition. icoda.io

Telegram: @avicoda | WhatsApp: +507 6456-6336