TRADEMARK Hosts Exclusive Silicon Valley Summit to Bridge the High-Stakes Divide Between Marketing Vision and Financial Precision

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experiential marketing spend has surged past $128 billion globally, establishing events as a primary growth engine for modern enterprise businesses. Yet, a massive communication gap persists: 64% of event marketers still struggle to prove ROI to their executive teams, while 80% of CMOs report that finance leaders remain unwilling to collaborate on investment metrics.

To fix this systemic disconnect, TRADEMARK, a leading experiential marketing firm, has collaborated with JPMorganChase as a presenting sponsor to host The Experience Equation: Where Marketing Vision Meets Financial Precision. This exclusive, invitation-only VIP summit will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at JPMorganChase’s offices, 560 Mission Street in San Francisco.

Rudy Batts, Head of Procurement, Zip, will be the keynote speaker at the event. He commented: “As AI reshapes how we work, human connection will matter more, not less. Technology scales processes. Relationships create value.”

The half-day executive program is intentionally designed to bring the approval and execution sides of business into the same room. Select Bay Area enterprise C-suite executives, including Finance & Procurement leaders and Marketing & Event leaders, will discuss frameworks for building faster approval infrastructure, smarter vendor relationships, and bulletproof, data-driven ROI metrics.

“For too long, marketing and finance have spoken entirely different languages when it comes to event investments,” said Elle Chan, CEO of TRADEMARK. “Marketing looks at brand momentum and customer inspiration, while finance sees a cost center due to broken data pipelines. The Experience Equation changes that narrative. We are gathering the industry’s brightest minds to align incentives, eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, and establish a new financial operational model for corporate experiences.”

Program Highlights & Feature Speakers:

Opening Keynote: Rudy Batts, Head of Procurement at Zip, will deliver a provocative session on building modern procurement frameworks that fund high-impact experiences with absolute financial rigor.

Panel: Balancing Creative Event and Financial Aspirations: Industry-leading CMO and CFO pairs from major technology companies will dissect how to bring finance into the planning process early, fostering innovation without sacrificing fiscal responsibility.

Panel: How Finance Wins Too (Presented by Zip): Highlighting a modern, automated procurement layer used by elite brands like Canva, OpenAI, and Snowflake to streamline multi-layered approval chains and provide CFOs with real-time spend visibility.

Financial Innovations: Presenting Sponsor JPMorganChase will showcase modern commercial card solutions, virtual payment capabilities, and predictive AI attribution tracking tools designed to simplify corporate event expenditures.





Marketing and event leaders, finance and procurement professionals, save your spot! Register for this exclusive event.

About TRADEMARK

TRADEMARK is a global brand marketing agency with offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, and London. It is dedicated to producing bold, immersive brand experiences that deliver measurable results. Founded by Elle Chan and Jon Forst, TRADEMARK works with industry leaders across technology, gaming, and consumer brands to design experiences that inspire audiences and drive business impact. Learn more at wearetrademark.com

Citations: The 2024 Global Event Measurement Report, and The CMO Insights 2025 Report

Contacts:

regina@wearetrademark.com and media@ktcmarketingandpr.com