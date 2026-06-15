Rivox Labs Launches Nicotine-Free Focus Pouches and Energy Gum — Engineering the Clean Alternative to the Crash-and-Quit Cycle

A performance-supplement startup takes aim at coffee jitters, sugar-loaded energy drinks, and nicotine dependency with a fully disclosed, third-party-tested nootropic system



Austin, TX, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivox Labs today announced the launch of its debut lineup of nicotine-free focus pouches and energy + focus gum, a portable nootropic system built for people who need to lock in on demand — without the crash of an energy drink, the jitters of a fourth coffee, or the dependency of a nicotine pouch. Pre-orders are open now at rivoxlabs.com, with the first batch shipping July 15, 2026.



The full Rivox Labs launch lineup: nicotine-free Focus Pouches in Cool Mint Blast, Tropical Mango, and Watermelon Candy, alongside Energy + Focus Gum in Peppermint Rush.

Rivox enters a booming functional-energy market with a deliberately different promise: every ingredient named, every dose printed on the can, and every batch third-party tested. Where much of the category hides behind proprietary blends and stimulant overload, Rivox publishes its full formula and positions itself as the "clean" option for a generation that wants performance without a habit to manage.

"Every focus option on the market came with a bill," said Josh Avila, PhD, Co-Founder of Rivox Labs. "Coffee crashes by three. Energy drinks are sugar with a marketing budget. Nicotine pouches trade your focus for a leash. We built the one with nothing to quit — clean, precise, and honest about exactly what's in it."

The lineup:

Rivox Focus Pouches — A tobacco- and nicotine-free pouch delivering 60mg of clean caffeine paired 2:1 with L-theanine , plus theobromine and B vitamins for a smooth lift with a 1–3 hour focus window and no spike-and-crash. Onset in roughly five minutes. Available in three flavors: Cool Mint Blast, Watermelon Candy, and Tropical Mango.

— A tobacco- and nicotine-free pouch delivering , plus theobromine and B vitamins for a smooth lift with a 1–3 hour focus window and no spike-and-crash. Onset in roughly five minutes. Available in three flavors: Rivox Energy + Focus Gum (Peppermint Rush) — A fast, controllable chew with 40mg caffeine and 25mg Alpha-GPC — a cholinergic compound for sharp mental clarity that sets the gum apart from the pouches — plus B vitamins, in a pocket-ready format with zero sugar and zero nicotine.

Both formats are zero nicotine, zero sugar, and engineered for zero crash, with theobromine's longer half-life smoothing the exit window. Every product is manufactured to GMP standards and third-party tested for purity and label accuracy.

Rivox is launching direct-to-consumer with a mix-and-match bundle builder that lets customers combine any flavors and save up to 45%, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and free U.S. shipping over $50. The brand is built for athletes, creators, remote workers, students, and anyone transitioning off nicotine who still wants the ritual without the dependency.

"This is a dietary supplement, not a stimulant cocktail," Avila added. "About two-thirds the caffeine of a cup of coffee, engineered to land smoother and leave cleaner. Clean focus, on demand."

Rivox Focus Pouches and Energy + Focus Gum are available for pre-order now at rivoxlabs.com.

About Rivox Labs

Rivox Labs is a performance-supplement company building clean, nicotine-free focus products for people who can't afford to fade. Founded on a principle of full transparency — named actives, disclosed doses, and third-party testing — Rivox makes pocket-sized pouches and gum designed to deliver smooth, sustained energy and focus without nicotine, sugar, or the crash. Learn more at rivoxlabs.com or @rivoxlabs.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. For healthy adults only. Not recommended if pregnant, nursing, sensitive to caffeine, or taking medications.

The full Rivox Labs launch lineup: nicotine-free Focus Pouches in Cool Mint Blast, Tropical Mango, and Watermelon Candy.

About Rivox Labs LLC.

Rivox Labs is a performance wellness brand creating clean energy and focus products designed for modern work, training, gaming, driving, and everyday performance. Our nicotine-free, zero-sugar formulas deliver fast, convenient support for sharper focus and smoother energy on demand.

Press Inquiries

Josh Avila, PhD

Rivox Labs

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