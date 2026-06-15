PatentVest to Present at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas on June 17

Dallas, TX, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest, the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm built for companies where patents drive enterprise value, announced today that it will be present at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas on June 17 at 11:30 AM PT.

PatentVest combines experienced intellectual property counsel, dedicated analysts, and proprietary technology to help innovation-driven companies build stronger patent portfolios, make better strategic decisions, and maximize the value of intellectual property assets.

The firm's services include intellectual property strategy, patent portfolio analysis, competitive intelligence, patentability assessments, diligence support, and patent prosecution designed to align intellectual property investments with business objectives.

At Planet MicroCap, PatentVest will discuss how companies can transform intellectual property from a legal function into a strategic business asset that supports enterprise value creation, competitive differentiation, fundraising readiness, and long-term growth.

In addition, PatentVest will outline its vision for the future of intellectual property services through AI-native workflows, outcome-based patent prosecution, and Examination-Upfront methodologies designed to improve efficiency, strengthen patent quality, and support scalable portfolio growth.

"AI is bringing radical transparency to intellectual property, the kind that will force real accountability in IP legal services," said Javier Chamorro, COO of PatentVest. "Patents that examiners, competitors, and investors can now scrutinize in real time will be drafted differently than the ones drawn up in the era of the billable hour. We built PatentVest as an AI-native law firm, combining proprietary patent intelligence, integrated strategy, and aligned economics under an Alternative Business Structure, so the firms doing this work can finally be accountable for whether the patents actually hold up."

PatentVest leadership will be available throughout the conference for meetings with investors, public company executives, General Counsels, Heads of Intellectual Property, and innovation leaders interested in portfolio strategy, intellectual property intelligence, and the future of patent services.

If you are attending the MicroCap conference, visit our booth for a free demo about our propriety platform.

Investors interested in receiving exclusive updates, market intelligence, and materials related to PatentVest's growth strategy, AI-native IP services vision, and future company developments can join the PatentVest Investor Network here: https://insights.patentvest.com/microcap.'

For more information or inquiries, please contact info@patentvest.com.

About PatentVest

PatentVest is the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm built for companies where patents drive enterprise value. The firm pairs seasoned IP counsel with a dedicated analyst team and a proprietary technology platform to deliver portfolio strategy, diligence, and prosecution work with the rigor of Big Law and the speed modern innovators require. PatentVest Pulse, the firm's research series, maps the competitive and IP landscapes of frontier technology sectors, from brain-computer interfaces and humanoid robotics to AI infrastructure and next generation therapeutics, giving investors, boards, and operators a clear view of who owns the innovation that will define each market. PatentVest is a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH). Learn more at patentvest.com