PCL Construction Marks 250th Anniversary of the United States with “Building America Together” Initiative

Denver, Colo., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCL Construction recognizes the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with the launch of Building America Together, an initiative that highlights PCL’s people, projects and contributions that support communities across the United States.

For more than 50 years, PCL has built the infrastructure, facilities and spaces that support everyday American life. As the nation prepares to commemorate its 250th birthday, PCL has launched the Building America Together digital experience, which brings these contributions into focus through project highlights, employee stories and community initiatives.

“Construction is ultimately about people and the communities they help shape,” said Deron Brown, president and chief operating officer, U.S. Operations, PCL Construction. “As our nation marks this milestone anniversary, Building America Together gives us an opportunity to reflect on the projects we've helped deliver, the employees whose contributions often go unseen and the impact both continue to have across the country.”

The digital experience highlights some of the landmark projects PCL has helped deliver across the United States, showcasing the company's role in creating many of the iconic places, destinations and structures that help define the American experience, including:

Mall of America (Bloomington, Minn.)

Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Mount Rushmore Visitor Center (Keystone, S.D.)

It also highlights “unsung champions” across the organization, including a former Marine Corps Reservist now leading the development of critical digital infrastructure, a business development leader whose experiences with food insecurity inspired a lifelong commitment to community service, and employees helping create pathways to careers in the construction industry.

As part of the initiative, PCL is encouraging employees to give back throughout 2026 through a nationwide volunteer effort. The regional office with the highest number of volunteer hours will receive a $10,000 charitable donation to support a local organization of their choice.

Building America Together reflects both a recognition of the role builders have played in shaping the nation and a continued focus on strengthening communities through construction and service.

Explore PCL’s Building America Together digital experience.

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About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $9.9 billion USD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company’s 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL’s leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

Contact Info



Angelo Dalmacio

ardalmacio@pcl.com

+1 303-365-6413

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