Prioritize Brain Health with a Peanut-Packed Menu

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A healthy brain goes beyond reading exercises and completing puzzles – it extends to the kitchen, too. Emerging nutritional science is clear that what people eat doesn’t just fuel the body; it shapes memory, mood and cognitive health.

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Among the foods you can include in your diet to give your brain a boost are peanuts and peanut butter, staples valued not only for their convenience but also for their cognitive benefits. In fact, a study published in the “Journal of the Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease” found adults 60-80 years old who did not eat peanuts and peanut butter regularly were 30-50% more likely to perform poorly on tests measuring learning, memory, language, processing motor speed and attentiveness compared to those who did consumer peanuts and peanut butter.

It’s not just the older generation that can benefit. According to research published in “Clinical Nutrition,” a study of college students ages 18-33 showed consumption of peanuts and peanut butter was associated with improved memory function and decreased anxiety, depression and stress.

Consider this key information from the Georgia Peanut Commission before your next meal planning session.

Nutrients that Give the Brain a Boost

Despite their small stature, peanuts pack a nutrition punch. Their unique blend of various vitamins, minerals and bioactive compounds includes:

Niacin, which can slow cognitive decline and reduce the risk for Alzheimer’s disease, according to the “Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry”

Vitamin E, found to promote healthy brain aging and delay cognitive decline

Resveratrol, believed to be beneficial in fighting against Alzheimer’s disease and other nerve degenerating diseases, per the “Journal of Biological Chemistry”

P-coumaric acid, an antioxidant that appears to target the neurotransmitters in the brain that regulate mood, stress and anxiety





Peace of MIND

Peanuts are included in the MIND diet, a combination of the Mediterranean and DASH diets, which specifically includes foods shown to benefit the brain.

Adding peanuts to your menu can be a breeze. Look no further than a powerful main course like Crunchy and Creamy Cold Green Pea and Peanut Salad, a perfect accompaniment at potlucks and cookouts as an easy side or light main course. Make breakfast-on-the-go part of your daily commute with Flourless Blueberry Muffins that require just five ingredients, including creamy peanut butter, or add a pinch of protein to snack time with Protein Balls that can be refrigerated until hunger strikes.

Brain Food for Thought

Supporting your brain starts with the right nutrition, and evidence makes clear peanuts and peanut butter should be top-of-mind as you head to the grocery store. For help getting started, find more recipes and nutritional information by visiting GAPeanuts.com.

Flourless Blueberry Muffins

Recipe courtesy of The Peanut Institute

Servings: 12

2 bananas

1 cup creamy peanut butter

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup blueberries

Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease muffin pan.

In blender or food processor, combine bananas, peanut butter, eggs and baking powder; blend until smooth. Fold in blueberries by hand.

Pour mixture into muffin tin. Bake 12-15 minutes.

Store in airtight container up to 3 days.

Nutritional information per serving: 155 calories, 10 g carbohydrates, 31 mg cholesterol, 2 g saturated fat, 9 g unsaturated fat, 2 g fiber, 6 g protein, 98 mg sodium, 5 g sugar.

Crunchy and Creamy Cold Green Pea and Peanut Salad

Recipe courtesy of The Peanut Institute

Servings: 8

Dressing:

1/3 cup sour cream

1 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

Salad:

1 package (20 ounces) green peas, frozen

1 cup celery, chopped

1/3 cup red onions, chopped

1 cup dry roasted peanuts

6 slices thick cut bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 pinch salt, or to taste

1 pinch freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

To make dressing: In small mixing bowl, whisk sour cream, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar and sugar.

To make salad: In large mixing bowl, combine frozen green peas, celery and onion. Pour dressing over salad and toss to combine. Refrigerate at least 2 hours.

Before serving, stir in roasted peanuts and crumbled bacon. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Nutritional information per serving: 230 calories, 17 g carbohydrates, 12 mg cholesterol, 3 g saturated fat, 9 g unsaturated fat, 5 g fiber, 11 g protein, 249 mg sodium, 6 g sugar, 1 g added sugar.

Protein Balls

Recipe courtesy of The Peanut Institute

Servings: 24

1 cup chunky peanut butter

1 tablespoon vanilla

1/4 cup honey

2 cups quick oats

2 tablespoons ground flaxseed

1/2 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup dried, chopped cranberries

1/8 teaspoon iodized salt

1/4 cup water

Using stand mixer, combine peanut butter, vanilla, honey, quick oats, flaxseed, coconut, cranberries, salt and water; mix until well combined.

Form dough into 1-ounce portions and refrigerate 30 minutes before serving.

Nutritional information per serving: 130 calories, 7 g fat, 14 g carbohydrates, 3 g protein, 2 g fiber, 60 mg sodium.

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