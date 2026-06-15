Cheap Airport Parking Publishes New Report on UK Airport Parking Price Patterns

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheap Airport Parking, owned by Yellow Lilo Ltd, has published a new consumer research report reviewing price differences between Park & Ride and Meet & Greet airport parking at selected UK airports.

The report was created to help UK travellers better understand how airport parking prices can vary by parking type, airport and travel date. The research focused on a sample seven-day stay during the school summer holiday period and compared the cheapest available Park & Ride and Meet & Greet options across seven major UK airports where both parking types were available.

The general finding of the report is that Park & Ride was usually the lower-priced option in the sample reviewed, but the difference was not consistent across all airports. In some cases, the price gap was significant, while in others the cheapest Park & Ride and Meet & Greet prices were very close or the same.

Across the airports included in the report, the average cheapest Park & Ride price was £102.13, compared with £124.14 for Meet & Greet. This represented an average difference of £22.01 in the sample reviewed.

However, Cheap Airport Parking noted that the research should not be treated as a fixed rule for all journeys. Airport parking prices can change according to availability, seasonality, airport, booking window, parking type and the traveller’s exact dates.

Tom Waite, Director of Yellow Lilo Ltd, said:

“Our aim with this report is to give travellers a clearer picture of how airport parking prices can vary in practice. Park & Ride is often seen as the cheaper option, and our sample generally supported that, but the data also showed that the price gap can be small at some airports.

“The main takeaway is that travellers should compare parking options for their own airport and dates rather than assuming one parking type will always be better value.”

The report also highlights that price should not be the only factor when choosing airport parking. Travellers may also wish to consider transfer times, shuttle frequency, cancellation terms, customer reviews, security features, whether transfers are included, and whether they keep their keys.

The full report is available at:

https://www.cheapairportparking.co.uk/blog/guides/park-and-ride-vs-meet-and-greet-prices

About Cheap Airport Parking

Cheap Airport Parking is a UK airport parking comparison website available at cheapairportparking.co.uk. The website helps travellers compare airport parking options across major UK airports, including Park & Ride, Meet & Greet, on-airport parking and hotel and parking options.

Cheap Airport Parking is owned by Yellow Lilo Ltd.