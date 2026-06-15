Boston Business Journal names Interra Health to 2026 Best Places to Work List

BOSTON, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Business Journal has named Interra Health to its 2026 Best Places to Work — the BBJ’s exclusive ranking of the Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments for their people.

The Best Places to Work are chosen based on confidential employee surveys that measure engagement, job satisfaction, team dynamics and management communication. The 90 companies honored by the BBJ in 2026 range in size and industry, with winners from the technology sector, retail industry, health care space, commercial real estate and more.

"We are honored to be featured on this list, especially because it was based solely on feedback from our employees," said Josh Weiner, CEO of Interra Health. "Interra Health has an amazing team, and we celebrate that today."

Interra Health's growth is being driven by patient demand for transparency in prescription drug pricing. In a fragmented healthcare system, confident prescribing decisions depend on providers and patients having access to the same trusted, real-time information. Too often, coverage restrictions, prior authorization requirements and higher out-of-pocket costs surface only after a prescription is sent. Interra Health addresses this by delivering real-time coverage, pricing and authorization insights across the prescribing journey, before the prescription is sent, creating a more connected experience for providers and patients.

The company is hiring in Boston and for remote jobs across the country. View open positions here .

"This year’s companies once again have set the bar for employees looking to retain their top talent,” said Carolyn Jones, Market President and Publisher of the Boston Business Journal. “In such a competitive hiring environment, the Best Places to Work employers continue to outshine their peers and competitors.”

The businesses that met criteria for office location and size participated in employee-engagement surveys distributed by Business Journal partner Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation, and benefits.

Based on the results of those surveys, businesses were assigned a score out of 100 percent and ranked by Quantum. The top-rated companies are listed in five size categories — extra small (20 to 49 employees), small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 employees), large (250 to 499 employees) and extra-large (500 or more).

The Best Places to Work celebration was held in-person on June 11th at The Westin Copley Place from 5:30pm – 8:30pm. The special publication honoring all the winners appeared in the June 12th weekly edition of the Boston Business Journal.

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 44 markets owned by American City Business Journals.

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