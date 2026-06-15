AVE ANNOUNCES NATIONAL BRAND EVOLUTION AS PORTFOLIO SURPASSES 6,000 APARTMENTS AND DEMAND FOR FLEXIBLE LIVING ACCELERATES

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVE, the award-winning apartment brand from fifth-generation real estate firm Korman Communities, today announces a significant brand evolution and the launch of a redesigned digital platform, reflecting the company’s rapid national expansion and the growing demand for elevated, hospitality-driven apartment living.

The modernization comes amid a period of substantial growth for AVE. Since 2010, the brand has expanded from 1,293 apartments to 5,194 as of 2025 – an increase of more than 300%. Today, AVE owns and manages more than 6,000 apartments across 20 properties in eight markets and seven states. Over the same period, revenues increased approximately 360%, reaching 4.6 times 2010 levels and outpacing apartment growth, a clear indicator of the portfolio’s strength, stability and long-term sustainability. The brand evolution positions AVE for its next phase of expansion as the company continues to grow its national footprint in high-growth, demand-driven markets. Most recently, AVE entered Phoenix, Santa Clara and Tampa, further extending its presence in the growing market for elevated apartment living.

The New American Dream Drives Portfolio Growth

AVE, which pioneered furnished apartments in the 1960s, has seen a dramatic shift in those seeking flexible housing. What was once primarily a corporate relocation solution has evolved into a consumer‑driven segment: today, half of AVE’s furnished apartment business comes directly from individuals navigating life transitions such as downsizing, relocation, career mobility or extended travel.

The brand continues to see strong performance from relocation clients, alongside a rise in direct bookings, reflecting a growing preference for immediacy and frictionless decision‑making among individual renters.

Performance at new communities underscores the strong demand for elevated apartment rentals, as a new American dream – centered on renting rather than owning – continues to take shape:

AVE Santa Clara, opened February 2025 in Silicon Valley, reached 95% occupancy within seven months.

AVE Hamilton Green – 5 Cottage in White Plains, N.Y., opened September 2025 and achieved 95% occupancy within nine months.

New Digital Platform Built to Support National Scale

To support its expanding national footprint and rising consumer demand, AVE launched a redesigned website developed in partnership with London-based agency Matter of Form. The platform simplifies search and leasing for both furnished stays and traditional apartments, combining mobile-first usability with real-time booking capabilities powered by SynXis® and Yardi. The experience reflects AVE’s focus on reducing friction at every stage of the leasing journey as more consumers make housing decisions independently, digitally and on increasingly compressed timelines.

Key features include:

Streamlined Search & Booking: Faster paths to inventory, pricing and availability for both furnished and traditional apartment rentals.

Faster paths to inventory, pricing and availability for both furnished and traditional apartment rentals. Market‑Specific Insights: Interactive neighborhood maps, curated local points of interest and resident profiles tailored to each community.

Interactive neighborhood maps, curated local points of interest and resident profiles tailored to each community. Considered Visual Identity: A refreshed design system that modernizes the brand with updated typography, color palette and bespoke illustrations, and improves clarity and navigation across devices.

“Housing preferences are evolving, and AVE is continuing to evolve with them,” said Lea Anne Welsh, COO of Korman Communities and President of AVE. “Our new website isn’t just a digital update – it’s an expression of how we think about modern living. When technology is thoughtfully applied and lifestyle comes first, people respond. This transformation reflects our commitment to serving people through every stage of their journey, with the same care we bring to our communities.”

Innovation Informed by Resident Behavior

AVE’s property strategy increasingly incorporates amenities shaped by resident usage patterns. In late 2025, the company launched AVEnture Hub at AVE Santa Clara, offering complimentary outdoor equipment such as kayaks and camping gear – a response to the popularity of outdoor recreation among local renters. Across the portfolio, AVE has expanded its business amenities to include flexible workspaces, private work pods, and, at the newly opened AVE Normandy at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, a soundproof recording studio.

AVE has been ranked the No. 1 property management company in its class by Kingsley Associates for four consecutive years, a reflection of the company’s emphasis on service and responsiveness.

To learn more about AVE and explore its elevated apartment communities nationwide, visit www.aveliving.com.

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About AVE and Korman Communities

Korman Communities is a fully integrated, fifth-generation, 100-year-old real estate investment and property management company with nearly 40 properties across the United States and London. AVE specializes in elevated apartment living for discerning renters and individuals seeking a flexible living solution for business or personal lifestyle. AVE conveniently offers traditional unfurnished apartments along with fully furnished apartments with flexible lease options. Each community features a dedicated service team and unparalleled business, wellness, and leisure amenities such as flex workspaces with gigabit Wi-Fi; resort pools; firepit lounges; 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness centers; wellness classes; bike share; tranquility gardens; pet spas and parks; media theaters; and outdoor gaming and recreation. Ranked the No. 1 property management company in the U.S. based on renter satisfaction for the last four consecutive years, AVE provides comfort and seamless living for those who want to LIVE BETTER®. Learn more at: www.aveliving.com.