Aviation Industry Veteran James McNeill Joins Infinity Aviation as Regional Vice President of Operations

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Aviation Group, a leading Fixed Base Operator (FBO), today announced that James P. McNeill was named Regional Vice President of Operations. With a more than 35-year career in aviation, McNeill will oversee Infinity Aviation’s growing FBO network, including locations in Nashua, NH (KASH) and Vero Beach, FL (VRB).

Prior to joining Infinity Aviation, McNeill served at Regional Vice President of Real Estate for Sheltair Aviation. His extensive background also includes serving as Area Director for Signature Flight Support, where he managed operations for its North Carolina and South Carolina locations. At Landmark Aviation, he served at Regional Vice President, FBO Operations Northeast Region, overseeing 16 airports on the East Coast; and as General Manager for its flagship FBO at Dulles Airport. McNeill began his aviation career as General Manager at Piedmont Hawthorne Toronto.

“We are thrilled to have Jim join Infinity Aviation Group team as Regional Vice President of Operations to oversee our FBO operations, as we continue our rapid expansion,” said Steven Levesque, CEO of Infinity Aviation Group. “With decades of aviation and customer experience, Jim is the ideal executive to ensure we deliver the highest standards of quality and hospitality in business aviation.”

Infinity Aviation Group plans to acquire, improve and develop high quality general aviation operations and infrastructure including FBOs and aircraft hangars.

Its recently acquired Vero Beach FBO has eight hangars totaling more than 106,500 sq. ft., with capacity to accommodate aircraft up to Global jet size. In June 2025, Infinity acquired the Nashua Jet Aviation hangar complex at Nashua’s Boire Field, a public-use general aviation airport located 50 miles from downtown Boston. For more information on Infinity Aviation Group visit www.infinityaviationgroup.com

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Infinity Aviation Group

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-643-1642