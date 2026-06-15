Osteoarthritis Market Expected to Showcase Moderate Growth at a CAGR of 3% During the Forecast Period (2026–2036) Driven by Emerging Therapies and Rising Disease Burden | DelveInsight

The osteoarthritis market is projected to grow from 2026 to 2036, driven by an aging population and rising disease prevalence. The expected launch of emerging therapies such as LEVI-04 (Levicept), ZILOSUL (Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals), TissueGene-C (TG-C) (Kolon TissueGene), AMZ001 (Amzell), SAR446959 (Sanofi), PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec) (Pacira BioSciences), and others is further supporting market expansion.

 | Source: DelveInsight Business Research LLP DelveInsight Business Research LLP

New York, USA, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osteoarthritis Market Expected to Showcase Moderate Growth at a CAGR of 3% During the Forecast Period (2026–2036) Driven by Emerging Therapies and Rising Disease Burden | DelveInsight

The osteoarthritis market is projected to grow from 2026 to 2036, driven by an aging population and rising disease prevalence. The expected launch of emerging therapies such as LEVI-04 (Levicept), ZILOSUL (Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals), TissueGene-C (TG-C) (Kolon TissueGene), AMZ001 (Amzell), SAR446959 (Sanofi), PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec) (Pacira BioSciences), and others is further supporting market expansion.

Recently published Osteoarthritis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, osteoarthritis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Osteoarthritis Market Summary

  • The market size for osteoarthritis was found to be USD 32.5 billion in the 7MM in 2025.
  • The United States accounted for the largest osteoarthritis treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.
  • In 2025, Opioids captured the highest market size of osteoarthritis by therapies, i.e., around USD 9.5 billion in the US.
  • In 2025, the total number of diagnosed cases of osteoarthritis was around 99,000 cases in the 7MM, which is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2026–2036).
  • Key osteoarthritis companies, including Levicept, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Kolon TissueGene, Amzell, Sanofi, Pacira BioSciences, Biosplice Therapeutics, Saol Therapeutics Inc., Ageless Biotech, Inc., 4Moving Biotech, OrthoTrophix, Immunis, Akan Biosciences, and others, are actively working on innovative osteoarthritis drugs. 
  • Some of the key osteoarthritis therapies in clinical trials include LEVI-04, ZILOSUL, TissueGene-C (TG-C), AMZ001, SAR446959, PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), Lorecivivint (SM04690), SL1002, OA-SYS, 4P004, TPX-100, IMM01-STEM, StroMel, and others. These novel osteoarthritis therapies are anticipated to enter the osteoarthritis market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Discover osteoarthritis market growth opportunities @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/osteoarthritis-market


Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Osteoarthritis Market 

  • Rising Global Disease Burden: Osteoarthritis is a major and increasingly prevalent global health challenge, fueled by demographic shifts such as population aging, rising obesity levels, and sedentary lifestyles. The condition is a leading cause of chronic pain, reduced mobility, and disability, affecting millions of individuals worldwide. As the number of patients continues to grow and the need for long-term disease management intensifies, demand for both symptom-relieving treatments and innovative disease-modifying therapies is expected to increase steadily.
  • Advancements in Disease-Modifying Therapies: The development of novel disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs (DMOADs) and regenerative therapies is creating new opportunities beyond symptomatic pain management.
  • Growing Adoption of Biologics and Regenerative Medicine: Emerging treatments such as stem cell therapies, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), and biologic agents are attracting interest for their potential to repair damaged joint tissues and improve long-term outcomes.
  • Launch of Emerging Therapies: The dynamics of the osteoarthritis market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as LEVI-04 (Levicept), ZILOSUL (Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals), TissueGene-C (TG-C) (Kolon TissueGene), AMZ001 (Amzell), SAR446959 (Sanofi), PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec) (Pacira BioSciences), Lorecivivint (SM04690) (Biosplice Therapeutics), SL1002 (Saol Therapeutics Inc.), OA-SYS (Ageless Biotech, Inc.), 4P004 (4Moving Biotech), TPX-100 (OrthoTrophix), IMM01-STEM (Immunis), StroMel (Akan Biosciences), and others.

According to Aparna Thakur, project manager of forecasting at DelveInsight, single-injection joint function-enhancing hyaluronic acid formulation’s sales are steadily rising, and companies are looking to expand into new markets to increase their single-injection product profit.

Osteoarthritis Market Analysis

  • The management of osteoarthritis requires a comprehensive and individualized treatment strategy. 
  • Non-pharmacological measures, including regular exercise, weight reduction, and physical therapy, play a vital role in enhancing joint mobility and reducing pain. 
  • Pharmacological treatments such as analgesics, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and intra-articular injections are commonly used to control pain and inflammation. In advanced stages of the disease, surgical procedures such as joint replacement may be recommended to restore function and improve quality of life. 
  • Additionally, complementary approaches, including acupuncture, as well as heat and cold therapies, can help provide symptomatic relief. Patient education and self-management programs are equally important, enabling individuals to better understand their condition and actively participate in its long-term management.
  • Several hyaluronate-based therapies have received FDA approval, including SUPARTZ (January 2001), ORTHOVISC (February 2004), EUFLEXXA (2005), and GEL-ONE cross-linked hyaluronate (2011). 
  • Additionally, ZILRETTA, which gained FDA approval in October 2017, demonstrated notable pain-relieving benefits in its pivotal Phase III clinical study.
  • The osteoarthritis treatment pipeline is evolving with the development of innovative therapeutic approaches, including TRPV1 receptor agonists, pan-CLK/DYRK modulators, stem cell-based therapies, GLP-1 receptor agonists, selective cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) inhibitors, and other novel mechanisms. 
  • Among the leading emerging candidates for osteoarthritis symptom management are LEVI-04 (Levicept), ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium; Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals), TissueGene-C (TG-C; Kolon TissueGene), AMZ001 (Amzell), SAR446959 (Sanofi), and others, all of which are attracting significant attention for their potential to address unmet treatment needs.

Learn more about disease-modifying therapies for osteoarthritis @ Osteoarthritis Treatment Market

Osteoarthritis Competitive Landscape

Some of the osteoarthritis drugs under development include LEVI-04 (Levicept), ZILOSUL (Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals), TissueGene-C (TG-C) (Kolon TissueGene), AMZ001 (Amzell), SAR446959 (Sanofi), PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec) (Pacira BioSciences), Lorecivivint (SM04690) (Biosplice Therapeutics), SL1002 (Saol Therapeutics Inc.), OA-SYS (Ageless Biotech, Inc.), 4P004 (4Moving Biotech), TPX-100 (OrthoTrophix), IMM01-STEM (Immunis), StroMel (Akan Biosciences), and others.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals’ ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium; PPS) is a semi-synthetic compound derived from European beech wood chips. It exhibits anti-inflammatory, tissue-regenerative, and mild antithrombotic properties. Owing to its multifaceted mechanism of action, PPS is being investigated across a range of inflammation-driven disorders, including osteoarthritis. Paradigm has established a long-term partnership with Bene PharmaChem, the sole FDA-approved manufacturer and supplier of PPS. Through close collaboration with Bene PharmaChem and its European injectable PPS (iPPS) manufacturing partners, Paradigm has successfully advanced the development of its clinical-stage product for ongoing trials.

Levicept’s LEVI-04 is a fully human chimeric fusion protein that combines the Fc region of human IgG1 with the p75 neurotrophin receptor (p75NTR). As a first-in-class neurotrophin-3 (NT-3) inhibitor, it is designed to restore neurotrophin balance and deliver potent pain relief while avoiding the joint-damaging effects associated with anti-NGF therapies. The company is currently preparing a Phase III clinical development program for LEVI-04.

Amzell’s AMZ001 is a high-concentration (3.06% diclofenac sodium), odorless, noninvasive topical gel developed for direct application to the knee. Utilizing a proprietary technology platform approved by both the FDA and EMA, the therapy has completed a four-week Phase II/III efficacy study involving 440 patients across the United States, Denmark, and the Czech Republic. According to the company's pipeline updates, AMZ001 is currently progressing through Phase III clinical evaluation for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

The anticipated launch of these emerging osteoarthritis therapies are poised to transform the osteoarthritis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge osteoarthritis therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the osteoarthritis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about emerging osteoarthritis therapies, visit @ Osteoarthritis Medication

Recent Developments in the Osteoarthritis Market

  • In February 2026, Levicept announced the appointment of James Sandy as Chief Development Officer (CDO).
  • In January 2026, Levicept announced the FDA had accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for LEVI-04.

What is Osteoarthritis?

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and a chronic, progressive joint disorder characterized by the gradual breakdown of cartilage, the protective tissue that cushions the ends of bones. As cartilage deteriorates, bones begin to rub against each other, leading to pain, stiffness, swelling, and reduced joint mobility. Osteoarthritis most commonly affects weight-bearing joints such as the knees, hips, and spine, although it can also occur in the hands and other joints. The condition is primarily associated with aging, but factors such as obesity, joint injuries, genetic predisposition, and repetitive joint stress can increase the risk of developing the disease. As a leading cause of disability worldwide, osteoarthritis significantly impacts patients' quality of life and represents a growing healthcare burden due to the rising aging population and increasing prevalence of obesity.

Osteoarthritis Epidemiology Segmentation

The osteoarthritis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current osteoarthritis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Osteoarthritis is one of the most common chronic diseases in the elderly population, contributing approximately 90–95% of all osteoarthritis cases (people above 40), and its prevalence increases with age.

The osteoarthritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets segmented into:

  • Total Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Osteoarthritis
  • Joint site-specific Prevalence of Osteoarthritis
  • Gender-specific Prevalence of Osteoarthritis
  • Age-specific Prevalence of Osteoarthritis
  • Severity-specific Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

Download the report to understand the future of osteoarthritis treatment @ Osteoarthritis Treatment Options

Osteoarthritis Market Report MetricsDetails
Study Period2022–2036
Osteoarthritis Market Report Coverage7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
Osteoarthritis Market CAGR 3%
Osteoarthritis Market Size in 2025USD 32.5 Billion
Key Osteoarthritis CompaniesLevicept, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Kolon TissueGene, Amzell, Sanofi, Pacira BioSciences, Biosplice Therapeutics, Saol Therapeutics Inc., Ageless Biotech, Inc., 4Moving Biotech, OrthoTrophix, Immunis, Akan Biosciences, Ono Pharmaceutical, Seikagaku Corporation, Fidia Farmaceutici, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and others
Key Osteoarthritis TherapiesLEVI-04, ZILOSUL, TissueGene-C (TG-C), AMZ001, SAR446959, PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), Lorecivivint (SM04690), SL1002, OA-SYS, 4P004, TPX-100, IMM01-STEM, StroMel, JOYCLU, TRILURON, SYNOJOYNT, and others

Scope of the Osteoarthritis Market Report

  • Osteoarthritis Patient Population Forecast
  • Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Size
  • Osteoarthritis Pipeline Analysis
  • Osteoarthritis Market Size and Trends
  • Osteoarthritis Market Opportunity
  • Osteoarthritis Market Unmet Needs
  • KOL’s Views on Osteoarthritis
  • Osteoarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about next-generation OA drugs @ Osteoarthritis Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1Osteoarthritis Market Key Insights
2Osteoarthritis Market Report Introduction
3Executive Summary
4Key Events
5Epidemiology and Market Methodology
6Osteoarthritis Market Overview at a Glance
6.1Emerging Therapies Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type)
6.2Market Share by Therapies (%) Distribution of Osteoarthritis in 2025 in the 7MM
6.3Market Share by Therapies (%) Distribution of Osteoarthritis in 2036 in the 7MM
7Disease Background and Overview of Osteoarthritis
7.1Introduction
7.2Definition and Classification
7.3Etiology
7.4Risk Factors
7.5Pathophysiology
7.6Relevance to Other Disease States
7.7Diagnosis and 
8Treatment and Management of Osteoarthritis
9Epidemiology and Patient Population of Osteoarthritis
9.1Key Findings
9.2Assumption and Rationale of Osteoarthritis: The 7MM Analysis
9.3Total Diagnosed Cases of Osteoarthritis in the 7MM
9.4The United States
9.4.1Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Osteoarthritis in the US
9.4.2Joint site-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Osteoarthritis in the US
9.4.3Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Osteoarthritis in the US
9.4.4Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Osteoarthritis in the US
9.4.5Severity-specific Prevalent Cases of Osteoarthritis in the US
9.5EU4 and the UK
9.6Japan
10Patient Journey
11Marketed Osteoarthritis Therapies
11.1Marketed Competitive Landscape of Osteoarthritis
11.2JOYCLU (diclofenac etalhyaluronate sodium): Ono Pharmaceutical/Seikagaku Corporation
11.2.1Product Description
11.2.2Regulatory Milestones
11.2.3Other Development Activities
11.2.4Summary of Pivotal Trial
11.2.5Clinical Development
11.2.5.1Clinical Trial Information
11.2.6Safety and Efficacy of Ongoing Clinical Trials
11.2.7Analyst Views
11.3DUROLANE: Bioventus
12Emerging Osteoarthritis Therapies
12.1Emerging Competitive Landscape of Osteoarthritis
12.2ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium): Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals 
12.2.1Product Description
12.2.2Other Developmental Activities
12.2.3Clinical Development
12.2.3.1Clinical Trials Information
12.2.4Safety and Efficacy
12.2.5Analyst Views
12.3AMZ001: Amzell
12.4LEVI-04: Levicept
13Osteoarthritis Market: 7MM Analysis
13.1Key Findings
13.2Osteoarthritis Market Outlook
13.3Conjoint Analysis
13.4Key Market Forecast Assumptions
13.5Total Market Size of Osteoarthritis in the 7MM
13.6Total Market Size of Osteoarthritis by Therapies in 7MM
13.7The United States Osteoarthritis Market Size
13.7.1Total Market Size of Osteoarthritis in the United States
13.7.2Total Market Size of Osteoarthritis by Therapies in the United States
13.8EU4 and the UK Osteoarthritis Market Size
13.9Japan Osteoarthritis Market Size
14Unmet Needs of Osteoarthritis
15SWOT Analysis of Osteoarthritis
16Key Opinion Leaders’ Views
17Market Access and Reimbursement of Osteoarthritis
17.1The United States
17.2In EU4 and the UK
17.3Japan
17.4Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025
17.5Market Access and Reimbursement of Osteoarthritis
18Acronyms and Abbreviations
19Bibliography
20Osteoarthritis Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Osteoarthritis Clinical Trial Analysis 

Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key osteoarthritis companies, including Biosplice Therapeutics, Cynata Therapeutics, Bone Therapeutics S.A, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Techfields Pharma, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Taiwan Bio Therapeutics, OliPass Corporation, Bioventus, Medipost, LG Chem, ICM Biotech, Cells for Cells SA, GWOXI Stem Cell Applied Technology, UnicoCell Biomed, Magellan Biologicals, Levicept, Arthrogen, Personalized Stem Cells, Peptinov, Orient Europharma, ZYUS Life Sciences, Lubris Biopharma, Saol Therapeutics, Ageless Biotech, Synartro AB, Plakous Therapeutics, Ribomic, Meluha Therapeutics, and others.

Knee Osteoarthritis Market

Knee Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key knee osteoarthritis companies including Centrexion Therapeutics, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Galapagos NV, Cytonics, Flexion Therapeutics, and others.

Knee Osteoarthritis Clinical Trial Analysis

Knee Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key knee osteoarthritis companies, including Saol Therapeutics Inc., 4P-Pharma, Nuwacell Biotechnologies Co., Ltd., Belief BioMed (Beijing) Co., Ltd, Sanofi, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Genascence Corporation, Anterogen Co., Ltd., Avidence Therapeutics, Cytonics Corporation, CarthroniX, Inc., Calliditas Therapeutics, ICM Co. Ltd., Addpharma Inc., Peptinov SAS, Novartis, Ageless Biotech, Inc., OrthoTrophix, Inc., Nordic Bioscience, Amzell, CellSeed Inc., Doron Therapeutics Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others.

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis Market

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key erosive hand osteoarthritis companies, including AbbVie, Celgene Corporation, Amgen, XOMA (US) LLC, and others.

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis Clinical Trial Analysis

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key erosive hand osteoarthritis companies, including AbbVie, Celgene Corporation, Amgen, XOMA (US) LLC, and others.

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