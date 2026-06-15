HUMAN Recognized as a Leader by a Top Research Firm; Empowering Organizations to Transform Threat Intelligence into Action in the Agentic Internet

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAN Security, Inc. , the trust layer for media and agentic commerce platforms, verifying engagement, reducing fraud, and enabling authentic interactions across humans, bots, and AI agents, today announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Bot and Agent Trust Management Software, Q2 2026. The Human Defense Platform®, including HUMAN Sightline and AgenticTrust , received the highest possible scores across nine criteria, including Threat Research, AI Agent Trust Management, Marketing Analytics Assurance, Intent Visibility, Attack and User Analytics, Customizable Reports and Dashboards, Security Operations Integrations, Vision, and Partner Ecosystem.

Forrester evaluated the eight most significant vendors in bot and agent trust management across these categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence and named HUMAN a Leader based on the critical capabilities of the Human Defense Platform®. Over the years, HUMAN has evolved with the market from bot detection to a broader trust model that helps organizations distinguish legitimate users, AI agents, and automation from malicious activity. More recently, the company has expanded its AI agent trust capabilities and partner ecosystem while continuing to invest in the threat intelligence that sets it apart. Through the work of the Satori Threat Intelligence Team, HUMAN brings research, attack insight, and real-world disruption work into the platform, helping customers stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats and build trust in the agentic era.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized as a Leader in this category, and especially proud to be the only vendor to receive the top score in Threat Research.” said Stu Solomon, CEO of HUMAN. “That distinction matters because threat intelligence is critical to staying ahead of the most sophisticated and costly threats. And with agentic AI moving so quickly, customers deserve a partner that can keep pace, one that helps protect their business and build trust with the intelligence, visibility, and action needed to stay ahead of what’s next.”

Forrester wrote in the report, “HUMAN’s notable vision emphasizes trust governance, is rooted in data, and maps future market progression. Its partnership program is a standout, not just due to the breadth and awards but because of how it aligns with emerging agentic trust and agentic commerce use cases.” The report also noted, “HUMAN stands out for its attack profiles, which offer rich attack analytics context and detail, and for a threat research team whose takedowns create impact far beyond its customer base. HUMAN’s investment in agentic trust is borne out by the AI agent trust management features, which include a thorough list of AI agents available out of the box with detailed explanations and granular permissions that users can assign to each agent.” The report concludes, “HUMAN’s customers compliment the level of detail and attack insight that they receive from the Sightline feature. [...] Customers looking for deep threat research and attack analytics combined with a strong approach to emerging AI agent trust scenarios should consider HUMAN.”

For HUMAN, these results underscore how HUMAN Sightline Cyberfraud Defense brings together deep attack analytics, flexible mitigation, and AI agent trust capabilities in a single platform built for the modern internet. That leadership is grounded in the capabilities HUMAN delivers across detection, mitigation, investigations, and AI agent governance:

Full-journey cyberfraud defense across bots, human, and AI agents : Sightline serves as the unified trust and defense layer, protecting digital businesses from bot attacks, human-led fraud, transaction abuse, and AI-driven risks across the entire customer journey.

: Sightline serves as the unified trust and defense layer, protecting digital businesses from bot attacks, human-led fraud, transaction abuse, and AI-driven risks across the entire customer journey. Rich attack analytics and investigative intelligence : Forrester specifically cited HUMAN’s “attack profiles” and the level of attack insight customers receive from Sightline. Combined with intelligence from HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence and Research team, Sightline helps teams understand attacker behavior, threat networks, and tactics, not just block traffic.

: Forrester specifically cited HUMAN’s “attack profiles” and the level of attack insight customers receive from Sightline. Combined with intelligence from HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence and Research team, Sightline helps teams understand attacker behavior, threat networks, and tactics, not just block traffic. AI agent visibility, trust, and granular control : Sightline with AgenticTrust helps customers detect and classify AI agents, distinguish trusted from malicious activity, and apply detailed permissions and action-based controls.

: Sightline with AgenticTrust helps customers detect and classify AI agents, distinguish trusted from malicious activity, and apply detailed permissions and action-based controls. Flexible, customer-defined mitigation integrated into existing ecosystems: Sightline combines high-fidelity detection with customizable mitigations and integrations across tools like WAF, CDN, IAM, and Adobe Experience Platform, making it a comprehensive solution for operationalizing trust and fraud decisions in customer workflows.





Forrester’s acknowledgment comes shortly after G2’s Summer 2026 Grid for Bot Detection and Mitigation Software , in which HUMAN was also named the top overall Leader based entirely on customer feedback. One customer from the computer software industry praised HUMAN for "fantastic UI, fast and intelligent bot protection, and best-in-class 24/7 support."

To learn more or request a demo here and learn how HUMAN protects digital businesses in the agentic era.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

About HUMAN

HUMAN Security is the global leader in Agentic Trust, the emerging discipline that informs and governs how humans, bots, and AI agents operate online. For more than a decade, HUMAN has specialized in understanding and mitigating automated traffic risk at internet scale, helping enterprises, platforms, and digital ecosystems verify digital interactions and establish trust across the customer journey—from first ad impression to final transaction. Powered by one of the world’s largest behavioral signal networks, HUMAN analyzes over a quadrillion digital interactions each year to help customers distinguish legitimate activity from fraud, abuse, and automated manipulation. HUMAN continues to set the standard in cybersecurity. For more information please visit www.humansecurity.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43ee1e7f-b117-4817-89d8-ff14579a7da2

Contact information:

Masha Krylova, Director of Communications

press@humansecurity.com