Crumb Honoured with National Technology Award for Start Up Tech Company of the Year

Portsmouth, HAMPSHIRE, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crumb, a pioneering company in pet protection technology, has been honoured with the prestigious National Technology Awards for Start Up Tech Company of the Year. Launched in March 2024 by brothers Nick and Tom Jackson, Crumb has rapidly gained the trust of 3 million pet owners worldwide, evidenced by more than 40,000 five-star reviews and a combined social media following of 151,000.

Founders Nick and Tom Jackson at the National Technology Awards cermony

The company's innovative approach replaces traditional pet search methods with a rapid, technology-driven response system. Pets wear a small, lightweight Crumb tag, which is linked to a secure digital profile. If found, anyone can scan the QR code on the tag to instantly view key information, alert the owner, and share the pet’s location on a live map with vets and animal shelters within a 10-mile radius. In just two years, they've successfully reunited 6,294 lost pets with their owners.

At the forefront of Crumb's technological advancements is SnoutID™, a proprietary, AI-powered biometric identification technology. This cutting-edge solution uses a smartphone camera to scan a pet’s unique nose print, creating a permanent digital ID that cannot be altered. Adopted by 32,448 pet owners, SnoutID™ is projected to reach over 300,000 users by the end of 2026, marking a tenfold increase.

The company operates in the UK, US, Canada, and Australia, with plans to launch in three additional markets this year. Beyond technological innovation, Crumb is committed to giving back to the community. The company has raised over $10,000 for animal charities, with forecast donations expected to exceed $58,000 by the end of 2026.

Based on current growth, Crumb anticipates 7.1 million pets registered on the platform by the end of 2026. "Winning the National Technology Award is a testament to our team's dedication to revolutionising pet protection," say founders Nick and Tom Jackson. "We are proud to be recognised for our efforts and remain committed to enhancing the safety and well-being of pets worldwide."

About Crumb

Crumb is on a mission to reunite every lost pet with its owner and eradicate pet theft. Launched in March 2024, the company is trusted by 3 million pet owners worldwide. Crumb mobilizes communities using smart tags and a community-led alert system, which has safely returned over 6,000 missing pets by replacing traditional searches with a rapid, coordinated, technology-driven response. Crumb is also pioneering the next generation of pet protection with SnoutID™, its proprietary, AI-powered biometric identification technology that scans a pet’s unique nose print. By embedding giving into its growth model, Crumb donates to animal charities through a refer-a-friend scheme, having raised over $10,000 so far. This commitment to innovation and social impact aims to create a future where every animal has the best chance of coming home safely.

Press Inquiries

Nick Jackson

nick [at] crumb.pet

https://crumb.pet/en/