Wallace Finance Launches AI-Driven Custom Indexing and Tax Loss Harvesting for Advisors

CHICAGO, IL , June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallace Finance Co. today announced the launch of Wallace for Advisors, a unified investing, planning, and tax alpha platform built for wealth managers and registered investment advisors (RIAs). The platform brings institutional-grade custom direct indexing, automated tax-loss harvesting, and goals-based planning together in a single, AI-driven experience that connects directly to the custodian of choice.

Wallace first launched its custom indexing platform for retail investors, earning strong organic adoption for its AI-driven, personalized investment application. Inbound demand from wealth managers drove Wallace to deliver the institutional platform as a solution to commonly cited frustrations: RIA tech stacks are fragmented, expensive, time consuming, and difficult to deliver as a unified client experience.

The platform consolidates capabilities in a white-label experience with AI-driven automation:

Tax-Aware Portfolio Engine: direct indexing across multiple benchmarks with fractional shares. Real-time tax-loss harvesting with daily scans and household-level wash-sale prevention; multiple SMAs per household in a single view.

direct indexing across multiple benchmarks with fractional shares. Real-time tax-loss harvesting with daily scans and household-level wash-sale prevention; multiple SMAs per household in a single view. Customization & Personalization: values-based screens spanning faith-based, ESG, and custom frameworks. Exclusionary controls to block specific tickers, sectors, or activities; inclusionary tilts toward chosen sectors, factors, and themes. Customized with natural language.

values-based screens spanning faith-based, ESG, and custom frameworks. Exclusionary controls to block specific tickers, sectors, or activities; inclusionary tilts toward chosen sectors, factors, and themes. Customized with natural language. Goals-Based Wealth Management: multi-goal household planning. Retirement, college, a business sale, etc., with each account mapped to its goal. Monte Carlo analysis, projections, and hypos showing probability of success and action items.

“RIAs have been forced to integrate fragmented solutions and to pay for multiple systems that lack automation, wasting time and limiting fee defensibility” said Matt Baldwin, CEO of Wallace. “Wallace for Advisors consolidates cutting edge solutions onto a single canvas. Advisors can now offer hyper-personalized investing, tax alpha, and dynamic reporting to their clients in seconds. We deliver this in one fully automated, AI-driven platform at roughly 40% less than the unbundled stack, with no client account minimums.”

Wallace for Advisors supports multi-custodian execution, with integrations to Schwab, Fidelity, Altruist and more, so advisors can adopt the platform without re-papering client accounts. Wallace is an SEC-registered investment advisor and provides platform services as a white-label solution; Wallace does not act as a sub-advisor.

Wallace for Advisors is available now in pilot configuration. Pilots are limited, and RIAs can request early access at advisors.wallacefinance.io.

About Wallace

Wallace Finance is an SEC-registered investment advisor launching a unified, AI-driven investment and planning platform for independent RIAs. Wallace combines direct indexing, automated tax-loss harvesting, values-based personalization, goals-based planning, and natural language research and reporting in one advisor-branded experience. Learn more at advisors.wallacefinance.io.