Salem Media's Allen Power Announces Retirement After 50 Years in Broadcasting

CAMARILLO, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Salem Media , Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced that Allen Power, President of Broadcast Media, will retire on September 30, 2026, after a 50-year career in broadcasting. Following his retirement, Power will continue serving Salem as a Senior Advisor.



The announcement comes on the 50th anniversary of Power's first day in broadcasting. He began his career on June 15, 1976, and has spent the last 26 years helping lead Salem through a period of significant growth across radio, digital media, and content distribution.



Power joined Salem in 2000 as the company's first General Manager in Atlanta. He later served as Regional Vice President, Senior Vice President, and was named President of Broadcast Media in 2023. Under his leadership, Salem strengthened its position as the nation's leading Christian and conservative media company while expanding its reach across broadcast, digital, and multimedia platforms.



"Allen and I have worked together for nearly 25 years in a variety of roles at Salem," said David Santrella, Chief Executive Officer of Salem Media. "His leadership, his ability to inspire those around him, and his incredible understanding of our business will be missed. Beyond his business accomplishments, he has led with integrity, humility, and a genuine commitment to serving others. While we will miss his daily leadership, we are grateful that he will continue serving Salem as a Senior Advisor."



Power reflected on the milestone and his decision to retire, commenting, “Fifty years ago today, on June 15, 1976, I started my first job in broadcasting. I have spent more than half of my career at Salem and it has been such a blessing to devote my efforts to spreading the message of the gospel through broadcasting. I am grateful to the Atsinger and Epperson families, Joe Davis, Dave Santrella and my many wonderful Salem colleagues and ministry partners. After five decades of hard work, the next chapter will be about investing my time and gifts in faith, family, and worthwhile organizations. After a sabbatical, I will decide where and how to do that.”



In addition to his work at Salem, Power has been active in broadcasting industry leadership for decades. He currently serves on the Executive Committee of the National Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors and previously served as Chairman of the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. Earlier in his career, he served on the Board of the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.



His contributions to the industry have been recognized repeatedly, including being named one of Radio Ink's Top 20 Leaders in Radio in 2024, 2025, and 2026.



Power graduated from Furman University and lives with his wife Susan in the northern suburbs of Atlanta. They have two married children and three grandsons. He has also led a weekly Bible study at First Baptist Woodstock for more than 17 years.



Salem will announce additional leadership appointments and succession plans in the coming weeks.

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com .

Company Contact:

Publicity@salemmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3dfd681-fdb8-4bc8-b692-f7eaa2c8a5f7