TISSIUM Selected to the French Tech Next40 Program

Paris, France, June 15, 2026 – TISSIUM, a medical technology company pioneering biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, today announced its selection to the French Tech Next40 Class of 2026.

Following six consecutive years as a member of the French Tech 120, this recognition places TISSIUM among the forty French technology companies identified by the French Government as having the strongest potential to become global leaders in their respective sectors.

Launched in 2019 by Mission French Tech, the French Tech Next40/120 program supports the most promising French technology companies in their development and international expansion. Selected among the French Tech 120, Next40 companies are recognized for their technological excellence, growth trajectory, and contribution to France's economic competitiveness and innovation leadership.

As a member of the French Tech Next40, TISSIUM will benefit from dedicated support throughout the year, including strategic guidance on financing, international expansion, recruitment, industrial development, intellectual property, commercial partnerships, and regulatory matters. The program also provides access to a dedicated start-up manager within Mission French Tech, enhanced visibility, and a network of public and private decision-makers.

The selection comes at an important stage in TISSIUM's development. Over the past year, the Company has achieved significant milestones, including the FDA marketing authorization of COAPTIUM® CONNECT and the commercial launch of its first product in the United States, marking its transition into a commercial-stage company. In parallel, TISSIUM continues to develop its pipeline of six products, with clinical developments in Europe and the United States aiming to secure multiple regulatory approvals over the next years.

Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM, stated:

"We are particularly proud to join the French Tech Next40 after six consecutive years in the French Tech 120. This recognition reflects the commitment of our teams and the significant progress made by TISSIUM over the past year. As we enter a new phase of our development, driven by major regulatory and commercial advances in the United States and Europe, we are pursuing our ambition to build a global leader in atraumatic tissue repair and reconstruction. We are proud to represent excellence in innovation on the international stage and thank the French Tech Mission for its continued support."

***

About the French Tech Mission

The French Tech Mission is the government agency tasked, since 2013, with supporting the structuring and growth of the French startup ecosystem, both in France and internationally.

Attached to the Direction Générale des Entreprises within the Ministry of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, it unites and drives the French Tech ecosystem through a network of 19 French Tech Capitals and nearly 100 certified French Tech Communities, in France and in 57 countries around the world.

It also supports startups by facilitating their interactions with government agencies through a network of more than 60 French Tech liaisons.

The French Tech Mission supports the most mature startups through the French Tech Next40/120 program and startups operating in sectors identified as strategic under France 2030 through the French Tech 2030 program.

Find all the information on French Tech Next40/120 on the Mission French Tech website: www.lafrenchtech.com.

About TISSIUM

TISSIUM is a commercial-stage MedTech company based in Paris (France) and Cambridge (United States), with a manufacturing facility in Roncq (France). The company has developed a proprietary platform of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, and programmable elastomeric polymers designed to address critical unmet needs in the fields of atraumatic tissue repair and reconstruction.

TISSIUM’s diversified portfolio includes one marketed product and six products in development across three key areas: atraumatic, sutureless repair of peripheral nerves; atraumatic hernia repair; and suture line support in cardiovascular surgery. Each solution is designed to optimize tissue repair through controlled procedures, combined with specialized delivery and activation devices, to maximize the performance and ease of use of its products.

Founded in 2013, TISSIUM draws on cutting-edge research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women’s Hospital).

For more information, visit www.TISSIUM.com and follow us on LinkedIn: TISSIUM.

***

Contacts

Investor Relations

Romain Attard – Chief Financial Officer

rattard@tissium.com

Media Relations

tissium@yourstorypr.com

Attachment