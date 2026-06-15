Cyber A.I. Group Names Courtney Bourbeau Director of Buyside Marketing

LONDON and MIAMI and NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI” or the “Company”), a global emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the development of next-generation market disruptive AI-driven Cybersecurity technology, today announced the appointment of Courtney Bourbeau as Director of Buyside Marketing in support of the Company’s Buy & Build business model as it expands its global M&A pipeline of prospective IT Services companies.

Ms. Bourbeau will leverage a broad range of advanced digital research, data intelligence and market-mapping tools to identify acquisition candidates generating approximately $10 million to $75 million in annual revenue, with a particular focus on companies demonstrating meaningful profitability and strong growth potential.

Jessica Walters, President of Cyber A.I. Group, stated, “I have worked closely with Courtney over the past year and a half and I’ve been continually impressed by her ability to apply sophisticated digital marketing, research and business intelligence tools to identify high-quality acquisition opportunities on a global basis. Her strengths in market research, lead generation, data-driven targeting, acquisition candidate identification and digital outreach will be highly valuable as CyberAI continues to invigorate and expand its M&A initiatives.”

“Our M&A initiatives are highly disciplined with very specific criteria for a profitable company to become an acquisition candidate,” said A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Chairman of Cyber A.I. Group. “Having been a capital markets executive for many years, I have learned the criticality of a highly disciplined approach to identifying prospective targets including profitability, growth potential, market segments, continuation of senior management post-acquisition and embracing our maximum transparency ethos. We engage a number of professionals in our due diligence process including third party valuation firms to conduct advanced Quality of Earnings (QOE) audits. Expanding our buyside acquisition pipeline creates a larger number of prospective acquisition targets as we move toward our stated objective of an Initial Public Offering.”

CyberAI’s broader growth strategy is anchored by a disciplined buy-and-build M&A model, targeting established, high-performing companies within the cybersecurity and IT services sectors. The Company seeks to partner with business owners looking to scale their platforms as part of a larger, integrated global organization, while preserving operational excellence and driving synergies across its portfolio. To learn more about CyberAI’s acquisition strategy and opportunities for partnership, please visit: acquisitions.cyberaigroup.io



About Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI”), formed in the US, and its UK-based wholly owned subsidiary Cyber A.I. Group LTD, are a next-generation technology company pioneering the development of advanced proprietary platforms at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. With a mission to redefine how organizations protect, predict and respond to digital threats, CyberAI is positioning patent pending technologies that enable autonomous threat detection, adaptive risk mitigation and intelligent system resilience across enterprise and cloud environments as a low-cost alternative for small and medium-sized businesses. At the core of CyberAI’s innovation is a team of world-class technologists, data scientists and Cybersecurity experts dedicated to creating breakthrough solutions that are scalable, secure and globally deployable. The Company’s technologies are designed to address the most urgent and complex challenges facing today’s digital infrastructure, from AI-driven security orchestration to autonomous anomaly detection and predictive analytics for critical systems. CyberAI’s commitment to continuous innovation and deep IP development is positioning it at the critical intersection of AI and the global Cybersecurity landscape. By fusing Artificial Intelligence with real-world cyber defense expertise, the Company aims to set new standards for intelligent infrastructure protection and digital trust.

In addition to the highly accelerated Advanced Technology programs, the Company is also engaged in the acquisition and management of Cybersecurity and IT services firms on a global basis pursuant to a Buy & Build business model. In addition to the Company’s AI initiatives, the Company’s objective is to acquire and consolidate multiple IT services companies targeting a minimum of $100 million in annualized revenues in the next 12 to 18 months. This Buy & Build strategy provides CyberAI with maximum flexibility for diversification and risk management as it addresses fast-moving market opportunities. Those IT services companies acquired will be transformed into next-generation Cybersecurity companies and also provide the Company with a significant number of “captive customers” offering the Company’s array of proprietary AI-driven Cybersecurity technologies. For more information, please visit: cyberaigroup.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding growth plans, acquisitions, product commercialization, integration and prospective capital-markets activities. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. CyberAI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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