FHLBank San Francisco Releases 2025 Impact Report Highlighting $92.2 Million in Affordable Housing, Homeownership and Economic Development Grants

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) today released its 2025 Impact Report, highlighting the Bank’s work with member financial institutions and community partners to expand affordable housing, increase access to homeownership, and support economic development across Arizona, California and Nevada.

The report demonstrates how the Bank’s partnerships and mission-driven resources support housing and local economies, while continuing to provide members with reliable access to low-cost liquidity, financial services and expertise.

“In 2025, we partnered with our members and community organizations to deliver meaningful results that help communities grow and thrive,” said Winthrop Watson, Interim President and CEO of FHLBank San Francisco. “This report highlights how our cooperative model enables local lenders to expand housing opportunities, support first-time homebuyers, and drive economic development where it’s needed most.”

FHLBank San Francisco delivered $92.2 million in grant funding in 2025, in partnership with its members, including:

$49.7 million in Affordable Housing Program (AHP) General Fund and Nevada Targeted Fund grants, supporting the creation of 2,092 housing units

$22 million in Workforce Initiative Subsidy for Homeownership (WISH) and Middle-Income Downpayment Assistance funding, helping 722 first-time homebuyers

$8 million in Access to Housing and Economic Assistance for Development (AHEAD) grants, supporting 64 economic development projects in low- to moderate-income communities





The report also outlines the broader impact of the Bank’s work, from providing discounted credit and liquidity to members to investing in housing and economic development initiatives that strengthen communities throughout its three-state district.

FHLBank San Francisco also recently published its 2025 Affordable Housing Advisory Council (AHAC) report, submitted to the Federal Housing Finance Agency in April alongside its FHLBank System peers. The report provides additional insights into community needs, regional challenges, and local conditions that inform the Bank’s programs and investments.

Download the 2025 Impact Report or visit www.fhlbsf.com.

Contact:

Tom Flannigan

Tom.Flannigan@fhlbsf.com