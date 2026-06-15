Curaechoice Partners with Capitol Imaging Services to Deliver Greater Access to No-Cost Diagnostic Imaging for Program Members

Birmingham, ALABAMA, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curaechoice, the nation's leading No-Cost Healthcare benefits optimization solution, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Capitol Imaging Services, LLC (CIS), the largest independent outpatient radiology network in the Southeastern United States.



Through this partnership, Curaechoice members will gain expanded access to high-quality diagnostic imaging services at more than 50 freestanding imaging centers located across six states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Capitol Imaging Services offers a comprehensive range of advanced imaging services, including MRI, CT, PET/CT, Women's Health Imaging, and other critical diagnostic procedures that play an essential role in early detection, diagnosis, treatment planning, and ongoing patient care.



According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, an estimated 1.1 million women delay diagnostic breast imaging because of out-of-pocket expenses. The organization also reports patients enrolled in high-deductible health plans pay nearly half of total diagnostic testing costs themselves.



"Diagnostic imaging is often one of the most critical steps in a patient's healthcare journey," said Edward Endicott, Director of Provider Relations for Curaechoice. "Whether it's a screening exam, diagnostic MRI, CT scan, PET/CT, or women's health imaging service, timely access can make all the difference. We are proud to partner with Capitol Imaging Services to help remove financial barriers and provide our members with expanded access to high-quality imaging services across the Gulf South."



"We share Curaechoice's commitment to improving healthcare access and helping patients receive the care they need when they need it," said Michael Holmes, Chief Growth Officer of Capitol Imaging Services. "Far too many individuals delay important imaging services because of affordability concerns. Together with Curaechoice, we are helping make imaging services more accessible and ensuring patients can obtain critical diagnostic care without unnecessary barriers."



The partnership represents another significant step forward in Curaechoice's mission to transform healthcare access by connecting members with high-quality providers and healthcare services while eliminating many of the financial obstacles that traditionally prevent individuals from seeking care.

Curaechoice was founded on the belief that healthcare should be simple, accessible, and affordable for everyone. By eliminating financial barriers to care through its No-Cost Healthcare model, Curaechoice helps ensure members can access the services they need without worrying about out-of-pocket costs at the point of service.



About Curaechoice



Curaechoice is a leading No-Cost Healthcare benefits optimization solution that helps self-insured employers provide members with access to Medical, Pharmacy, Dental, and Vision services with no copays, no deductibles, and no coinsurance. With its dual-patented technological platform, the Curaechoice program is designed to be simple, accessible and affordable for members to prioritize their health without the burden of out-of-pocket costs.

Learn more at www.curaechoice.com



About Capitol Imaging Services (CIS)



Capitol Imaging Services, LLC (CIS) is the largest independent outpatient radiology network in the Gulf South, operating more than 50 freestanding diagnostic imaging centers across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. CIS provides advanced imaging services including MRI, CT, PET/CT, Women's Health Imaging, and other diagnostic solutions designed to support physicians and patients through every stage of care.



Learn more at www.capitolimagingservices.com

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