Safirstein Law LLC Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK)

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safirstein Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of securities of FS KKR Capital Corp. (“FS KKR” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FSK) between May 8, 2024 and February 25, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Company: FS KKR Capital Corp. Ticker: FSK Lead Plaintiff Date: July 6, 2026 Class Period: May 8, 2024 - February 25, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania



If you purchased FS KKR securities during the class period, and would like more information:



The class action concerns whether FS KKR and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

According to the complaint, on February 25, 2026, FS KKR reported Q4 and full year 2025 earnings, revealing net asset value had continued to decline to $20.89 per share, down $1.10 per share, or 5%, from the prior quarter, and the total fair value of investments fell another $406 million. The company reported earnings (loss) per share of negative $0.41, down $1.17 per share, or 154%, from the prior quarter. FS KKR also “acknowledge[d] specific challenges” with additional companies in its portfolio and cut its dividend to $0.48 per share (previously $0.70).

Following this news, FS KKR stock declined $2.03 per share, or 15.24%, to $11.29 per share on February 26, 2026.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 6, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

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Safirstein Law LLC

Peter Safirstein, Esq.

Safirstein Law LLC

45 N. Broad Street

Ridgewood, NJ 07450

1-844-921-2210