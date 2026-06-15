Fast Hippo Media Acquires Plano Website Design, Expanding Its DFW Footprint and AI Search Leadership

Frisco, TX , June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Hippo Media (FHM), a full-service digital marketing agency with offices in Dallas, Frisco, and Colorado Springs, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Plano Website Design, a Plano, Texas-based web design, SEO, AEO and digital marketing agency serving small and medium-sized businesses across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Fast Hippo Media

The acquisition strengthens Fast Hippo Media’s position in one of the nation’s fastest-growing business markets and adds a respected, deeply rooted local brand to its portfolio. Plano Website Design brings more than 12 years of expertise in web design and development, SEO, AEO, PPC, and social media marketing, with a history of successfully completed projects and a 4.9-star client rating on Clutch. The agency is also one of the few in DFW offering Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) as a dedicated service; a natural fit with FHM’s AI SEO practice and its proprietary Content Everywhere℠ methodology.

“Plano Website Design has built exactly what we look for in a partner: a talented team, loyal clients, and a forward-looking approach to AI search,” said Oscar Fullmer, Co-Founder of Fast Hippo Media. “Search is changing faster than at any point in my 25 years in this industry. Buyers are asking ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude before they ever touch Google. Together, we can put our Content Everywhere℠ methodology and AI search expertise to work for even more North Texas businesses and the team at Plano Website Design makes us better from day one.”

Plano Website Design will continue to operate under its own brand from its Legacy Drive office in Plano, and its entire team will join Fast Hippo Media. Clients of both agencies will see no disruption, maintain the same points of contact, same service commitments while gaining access to a significantly expanded set of capabilities, including programmatic and Connected TV advertising, email marketing, video content production, Google Business Profile Optimization, and FHM’s full Content Everywhere℠ service line.

“This is a win for everyone involved, most of all, our clients,” said Oscar Fullmer, Co-Founder of Fast Hippo Media. “The Plano Website Design team shares our obsession with measurable results and honest, old-school client service. Their web design and local SEO strengths pair perfectly with our AI search and omnichannel content capabilities. SMBs in Plano, Frisco, Allen, McKinney, and across DFW now have a single partner that can make them visible everywhere their customers are searching.”

What the Acquisition Delivers

• Expanded DFW presence: A fourth office location adds Plano to FHM’s existing Dallas, Frisco, and Colorado Springs footprint.

• Deeper AI search bench: Combined AEO, AI SEO, and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) expertise under one roof.

• Full continuity for clients: Plano Website Design’s complete team joins FHM, and the brand, phone number, and office remain unchanged.

• Broader services for SMBs: Clients gain access to Content Everywhere℠, programmatic advertising, CTV, email marketing, and more.

About Fast Hippo Media

Fast Hippo Media is a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Frisco and Colorado Springs. FHM helps small and medium-sized businesses get found everywhere their customers search through AI SEO, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), SEM, social media marketing, web design and development, and its proprietary Content Everywhere℠ methodology. A Google Partner agency rated 4.9/5 by more than 200 clients, FHM pairs cutting-edge search technology with old-school client service. Learn more at fasthippomedia.com.

About Plano Website Design

Plano Website Design is a web design, SEO, and digital marketing agency based in Plano, Texas. For more than 12 years, the agency has helped DFW businesses rank higher on Google, get found by AI search tools, and turn website traffic into leads through custom web design, local and organic SEO, AEO, PPC, Google LSA, and social media marketing. The agency has completed over 400 projects and holds a 4.9/5 rating on Clutch. Learn more at planowebsitedesign.com.

Media Contact

Reagan Reynolds

Director, Fast Hippo Media

info@fasthippomedia.com

(469) 677-7725

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