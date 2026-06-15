From Goats to Bee Hives, Mount Pleasant Group Marks 200 Years with Eco-Friendly Approaches to Land Care

Toronto, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its 200th anniversary year, Mount Pleasant Group (MPG) is looking both backward and forward, caring for its historic properties while adapting how those landscapes are maintained and experienced today. This year, that includes welcoming some unexpected partners.

Beginning June 18, a herd of approximately 50 goats will be introduced to the natural burial sections at Meadowvale Cemetery in Brampton, Ont., and Duffin Meadows Cemetery in Pickering, Ont. The goats will graze within designated fenced areas for two days, returning for another two days in the fall, and will be supervised by an eco-shepherd – a shepherd who uses a flock of sheep or goats for sustainable land management and conservation. The goats will help control invasive plants, prevent overgrowth, support native vegetation without the use of pesticides or fuel-powered equipment, and naturally fertilize the land. This is all thanks to a partnership with Goats in the City, a Canadian company specializing in goat-powered vegetation management.

The initiative reflects a broader shift in how MPG is caring for its properties, prioritizing lower-impact, environmentally responsible practices that support long-term soil health and biodiversity. In natural burial areas, in particular, this approach helps maintain landscapes that function as both places of remembrance and living ecosystems.

Alongside the grazing program, MPG has also added the use of bee hives across four sites: Meadowvale, Duffin Meadows, Pine Hills Cemetery in Scarborough, Ont., and Prospect Cemetery in Toronto, supporting pollinator health and strengthening local ecosystems.

The beehives also create opportunities for connection and learning within the community with educational workshops being offered at some sites through a partnership with The Beekeeper Dan.

“As we mark 200 years, we continue to consider what it means to care for these spaces in perpetuity, and not only as places of remembrance, but as living landscapes,” said MPG’s Director of Property Services, John Perrotta. “From goat grazing to beekeeping, we’re excited to take on approaches that restore balance, support biodiversity, and ensure our grounds remain vibrant, sustainable environments for generations to come.”

These sustainable initiatives are part of a broader reflection underway as MPG marks its 200th anniversary in 2026. Founded in 1826, the organization has seen its properties evolve alongside the city, expanding traditional cemetery spaces to include natural burial areas, sustainable features and practices and new ways of engaging the public.

That evolution is reflected in a series of anniversary initiatives, including new on-site installations made for public interaction and the 200 Stories Project, which highlights the people, places and perspectives that have shaped Toronto, the province and the country over two centuries. Together, these efforts point to a shared theme: how cemetery spaces continue to change over time – not only in how they are used, but in how they are cared for.

Programs like goat grazing and urban beekeeping offer a contemporary example of that shift, demonstrating how environmental stewardship is becoming an increasingly visible part of cemetery operations.

As MPG enters its third century, the focus remains on balancing history, community and landscape, ensuring these spaces continue to serve both as places of memory and as part of the region’s natural environment.



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About Mount Pleasant Group



Mount Pleasant Group (MPG) is a non-profit organization that has been serving the Greater Toronto Area with care and compassion since 1826. As one of the oldest and most respected providers of cemetery, funeral and cremation services, MPG is committed to honouring the diverse needs of the communities we serve. With a network of 10 non-denominational, non-sectarian cemeteries, nine funeral centres and four cremation centres, we provide comprehensive and personalized services that respect the traditions, values and wishes of every family. www.mountpleasantgroup.com

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